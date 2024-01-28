Vietnamese Prime Minister's Visit to Thanh Hoa Highlights Importance of Social Welfare

On January 28, the Vietnamese Prime Minister, Pham Minh Chinh, journeyed to the central province of Thanh Hoa to participate in a Lunar New Year program and distribute gifts to the impoverished and disadvantaged workers, underlining the state's commitment to social policy. His visit is part of the government's broader plan to improve both spiritual and material well-being for its citizens.

Addressing the Social Welfare

The Prime Minister spoke of the Party and State's unrelenting efforts to improve the living conditions for its people. He cited national initiatives that focus on poverty alleviation, rural development, and socio-economic advancements in regions largely occupied by ethnic minorities and mountainous areas. These initiatives demonstrate the government's commitment to fostering a nuanced approach to social welfare, particularly during the Lunar New Year festival.

Encouraging Local Participation

Prime Minister Chinh encouraged local authorities and socio-political organizations in Thanh Hoa to remain steadfast in applying Party and State policies, enhancing social welfare activities. He further urged the community to actively participate in socio-economic, cultural, and national defense efforts, leveraging the province's strategic potential, including its significant population size.

Infrastructure Development and Equitable Access

Prime Minister Chinh also urged for support in completing the construction of the Quang Trach-Pho Noi power transmission line that spans across Thanh Hoa. He underlined the importance of providing equitable access to infrastructure and basic services for all residents. He called for the improvement of housing conditions for workers and low-income earners, emphasizing that inclusive social welfare policies should leave no one behind.

Aside from his official duties, Prime Minister Chinh paid homage to late President Ho Chi Minh at a memorial in Thanh Hoa city. He also extended his visit to a sick soldier and a heroic Vietnamese Mother in the province, symbolizing the government's continual support for its people, regardless of their social status or health conditions.