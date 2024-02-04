Vietnamese PM Stresses on Innovation and Support for Growth of Cooperatives

In a key move towards bolstering Vietnam's socialist-oriented market economy, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has underscored the importance of nurturing the collective and cooperative economic sectors. Speaking at a forum in Hanoi, the Prime Minister emphasized the necessity for comprehensive innovation and supportive policies to catalyze the growth of these sectors.

Revamping the Cooperative Sector

In line with the Party Central Committee's Resolution 20-/NQ/TW, which seeks to augment the state's support policies for the collective economic sector, the Prime Minister called for the mobilization and effective utilization of capital. He stressed the need for policies that would drive innovation, remove impediments, and facilitate the sustainable growth of cooperatives.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the importance of exchanging valuable experiences and designing groundbreaking solutions to dismantle difficulties and obstacles that hinder the development of cooperatives. He recognized the significant contribution of the collective economy to national liberation and defense, urging cooperatives to overcome persistent challenges, embrace technology, and transition towards a green economy.

Contribution of Collective Economy

The collective economy, a crucial element of Vietnam's market framework, has recorded encouraging improvements in the recent years. There has been a marked rise in the number of cooperatives, coupled with a significant increase in their economic contributions. In 2022, the average revenue and profit of cooperatives saw a substantial surge, and workers' income witnessed a notable uptick.

Future of Cooperatives in Vietnam

Despite the promising strides, the Prime Minister acknowledged that the development of the sector is yet to meet its potential and expectations. In light of this, he urged cooperatives to adopt advanced technology, integrate into supply chains, and embark on a green transformation.

The Resolution 20-/NQ/TW targets a considerable increase in the number and effectiveness of cooperatives and their involvement in value chains by 2030 and 2045. Reflecting on the collective economy's pivotal role in national socio-economic development, the Prime Minister assured government support within legal frameworks for its rapid, sustainable, and comprehensive growth.