Vietnamese PM Pham Minh Chinh Strengthens Vietnam-Hungary Relations

On a recent diplomatic mission, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with prominent figures from Hungary's political and cultural landscapes to fortify and enhance bilateral relations between the two nations. The meetings, rich in dialogue and prospects, signaled a promising new chapter in Vietnam-Hungary relations.

A Meeting with Friendship at its Core

In his dialogue with Laszlo Botz, President of the Hungary-Vietnam Friendship Association, PM Chinh underscored Vietnam's gratitude for Hungary's historical support and accentuated the association's pivotal role in nurturing this partnership. Recognizing the significance of Chinh's visit to Hungary, Botz envisions a more robust collaboration between the two nations in various domains, including people-to-people diplomacy. He further proposed intensifying cultural exchanges to strengthen the bilateral bond.

Strengthening Political Ties

PM Chinh also had a productive meeting with Ágnes Kunhalmi, Co-President of the Hungarian Socialist Party (MSZP). The leaders discussed ways to fortify relations between the Vietnamese and Hungarian parties. Kunhalmi affirmed the MSZP's commitment to promoting Hungary-Vietnam relations and its influence on Hungary's foreign policy, which prioritizes ties with Vietnam. Chinh expressed support for the Hungarian Socialist Party and hoped for their continued advocacy for the Vietnamese community in Hungary.

Deepening Traditional Relations

In a meeting with Gyula Thürmer, President of the Hungarian Workers' Party, PM Chinh articulated Vietnam's ambition to deepen its traditional relations with Hungary for mutual global benefits. He proposed increased interaction and information exchange between the two parties. Thürmer pledged his support for Hungarian policies favoring Vietnam and the strengthening of party-to-party relations.

Before embarking on an official visit to Romania, PM Chinh visited the Thang Long trade centre in Budapest, a notable Vietnamese investment in Hungary. This visit reinforced the economic ties between the two nations, demonstrating the strength and potential of the Vietnam-Hungary partnership.