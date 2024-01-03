Vietnamese Government Approves Plan to Transform Da Lat into a Premier Tourism Hub

In a bold move to reposition its tourism landscape, the Vietnamese government has approved a transformational development plan. The plan aims to metamorphose Da Lat, a resort city in the Central Highlands, into a premier tourism hub in Southeast Asia. With a focus on enriching its nightlife, the plan is set for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision extending to 2050.

Da Lat’s Nightlife Transformation

Da Lat, the capital of Lam Dong Province, is earmarked to host modern and high-quality nighttime activities as part of this ambitious plan. The objective is to significantly increase both domestic and international appeal. Traditionally celebrated for its temperate climate and French colonial heritage, Da Lat has experienced challenges such as rapid urbanization, poor infrastructure, and subpar tourism services. These issues have, over time, eroded its charm.

Bao Loc: The Eco-Tourism Hub

The nearby mountainous resort city of Bao Loc, approximately 110 kilometers from Da Lat, is designated to foster eco-tourism, wellness, healthcare, and sports facilities. The broader goal for Lam Dong Province is to emerge as a ‘green paradise’ by 2030. This vision includes upscale tourism services such as golf, horse racing, and dog racing. Last year, Da Lat experienced a resurgence in its tourism sector, recording 8.65 million visitors, a 15% increase from the previous year. Remarkably, international tourists’ numbers skyrocketed by a staggering 167%.

Revitalizing Da Lat’s Nighttime Economy

Local authorities, keen to rejuvenate the city’s flagging nighttime economy, have proposed several initiatives. These include building a casino, establishing a new night market, and creating a pedestrian-only street. If successfully implemented, these measures could significantly enhance Da Lat’s attractiveness as a tourist destination and boost its economic prospects.

Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal Upgrade

On a related note, the Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal has been upgraded to meet five-star standards, making it one of only three terminals globally to achieve this status. The terminal has also received the Welcome Chinese certification and a Gold ranking. The terminal’s upgrade, including infrastructure and technological enhancements, is aimed at optimizing passenger service. In 2023, air travel was the main source of visitors to Da Nang City, bringing in an estimated 6.3 million visitors, a significant increase compared to previous years.