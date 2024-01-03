en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnamese Government Approves Plan to Transform Da Lat into a Premier Tourism Hub

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:06 pm EST
Vietnamese Government Approves Plan to Transform Da Lat into a Premier Tourism Hub

In a bold move to reposition its tourism landscape, the Vietnamese government has approved a transformational development plan. The plan aims to metamorphose Da Lat, a resort city in the Central Highlands, into a premier tourism hub in Southeast Asia. With a focus on enriching its nightlife, the plan is set for the 2021-2030 period, with a vision extending to 2050.

Da Lat’s Nightlife Transformation

Da Lat, the capital of Lam Dong Province, is earmarked to host modern and high-quality nighttime activities as part of this ambitious plan. The objective is to significantly increase both domestic and international appeal. Traditionally celebrated for its temperate climate and French colonial heritage, Da Lat has experienced challenges such as rapid urbanization, poor infrastructure, and subpar tourism services. These issues have, over time, eroded its charm.

Bao Loc: The Eco-Tourism Hub

The nearby mountainous resort city of Bao Loc, approximately 110 kilometers from Da Lat, is designated to foster eco-tourism, wellness, healthcare, and sports facilities. The broader goal for Lam Dong Province is to emerge as a ‘green paradise’ by 2030. This vision includes upscale tourism services such as golf, horse racing, and dog racing. Last year, Da Lat experienced a resurgence in its tourism sector, recording 8.65 million visitors, a 15% increase from the previous year. Remarkably, international tourists’ numbers skyrocketed by a staggering 167%.

Revitalizing Da Lat’s Nighttime Economy

Local authorities, keen to rejuvenate the city’s flagging nighttime economy, have proposed several initiatives. These include building a casino, establishing a new night market, and creating a pedestrian-only street. If successfully implemented, these measures could significantly enhance Da Lat’s attractiveness as a tourist destination and boost its economic prospects.

Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal Upgrade

On a related note, the Da Nang International Airport’s Terminal has been upgraded to meet five-star standards, making it one of only three terminals globally to achieve this status. The terminal has also received the Welcome Chinese certification and a Gold ranking. The terminal’s upgrade, including infrastructure and technological enhancements, is aimed at optimizing passenger service. In 2023, air travel was the main source of visitors to Da Nang City, bringing in an estimated 6.3 million visitors, a significant increase compared to previous years.

0
Asia Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Unveiling Singapore's 'Utopia': A Tale of Two Perspectives

By Hadeel Hashem

Taiwan: A Centennial Stage for Political Theatre

By Shivani Chauhan

Asian Investors Anticipate India's Factory Data Amid Regional Tensions

By BNN Correspondents

Year in Review: China's Concert Boom, Rise of MBTI and Belt and Road Initiative's Decade

By Wojciech Zylm

Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Tale ...
@Artists/Artwork · 1 hour
Taoyuan International Art Award 2025: A Beacon of Global Artistic Tale ...
heart comment 0
Goldman Sachs’ ‘Conviction List’ Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside

By BNN Correspondents

Goldman Sachs' 'Conviction List' Highlights Top Stocks with Over 50% Upside
Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act

By Israel Ojoko

Unresolved Queries Delay Draft of Madhya Pradesh Fire Safety Act
Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?

By Olalekan Adigun

Anytime Fitness Sign Stirs Controversy: Strict Policy or Necessary Measure?
Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon

By BNN Correspondents

Chinese Horoscope 2024: Year of the Wooden Dragon
Latest Headlines
World News
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
22 seconds
DeSantis Challenges Trump's Debate Avoidance, Ready to Engage in Iowa
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
32 seconds
British Politics: A Turbulent Phase for the Conservatives Amid Post-Brexit Realignments
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
43 seconds
Sydney Resident Matthew Syron Left Blind After Brutal Boxing Day Assault in Leeds
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
44 seconds
Ball State Men's Volleyball Kicks Off 2024 Season with Win Over Wabash
Venezuela's Maduro Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Escalating Territorial Dispute with Guyana
57 seconds
Venezuela's Maduro Asserts Sovereignty Amidst Escalating Territorial Dispute with Guyana
Pittsburgh Steelers' Trenton Thompson Battles Neck Injury: Signs of Recovery Emerge
58 seconds
Pittsburgh Steelers' Trenton Thompson Battles Neck Injury: Signs of Recovery Emerge
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
1 min
2023: A Breakthrough Year for the Vegan Food Industry
Josh Raymond Surprised by Under Armour All American Game Invite; Jahn Campbell Jr. to Return to Tennessee
1 min
Josh Raymond Surprised by Under Armour All American Game Invite; Jahn Campbell Jr. to Return to Tennessee
Universities Implement Reimbursement Guidelines for Athletes Opting Out of Bowl Games
1 min
Universities Implement Reimbursement Guidelines for Athletes Opting Out of Bowl Games
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
2 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
3 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
3 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
4 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
7 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
7 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
7 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
7 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app