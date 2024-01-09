Vietnamese Export Enterprises Warned Against Sophisticated International Trade Fraud

International trade fraudsters have found their new target in Vietnamese agricultural export enterprises, exploiting the import-export information process with sophisticated scams. These businesses have recently been approached by supposed Chinese customers demanding a registration certificate from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China. The fraudsters direct their victims to two counterfeit websites, www.gacc.app and www.aqsiq.net, which simulate the English abbreviations of legitimate Chinese agencies.

Fraudulent Fees and Fake Websites

The scammers charge fees ranging from $100 to $1,000 for registering export codes. This tactic has been confirmed as fraudulent by Vietnamese authorities, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s SPS Việt Nam Office. Neither Chinese nor Vietnamese customs regulations include fees for the issuing of codes or certificates.

Targeting the Vulnerable

Deputy Director of the SPS Việt Nam Office, Ngô Xuân Nam, has cautioned that such fraudulent activities particularly prey on small and medium-sized businesses. These enterprises often lack sufficient information about import-export regulations and experience in avoiding trade scams. A survey conducted by PwC Việt Nam revealed a startling statistic: 52% of Vietnamese businesses reported being victims of international trade fraud in 2022. This figure is higher than both the Asia-Pacific average of 46% and the global average of 49%.

Counteracting Trade Fraud

Companies are urged to exercise vigilance with new information and to engage with import-export management authorities to safeguard against such fraudulent activities. The Market Management Department of Vinh Phuc province is already taking action, compiling documents and evidence of violations related to counterfeit food products. Specifically, the focus is on honey products from four trading companies. The initial inspection results have led to the confiscation of 11,099 bottles of counterfeit honey worth nearly 300 million VND. The honey products of these businesses did not match the natural origin and name of the goods as per regulations.