en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vietnamese Export Enterprises Warned Against Sophisticated International Trade Fraud

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 8, 2024 at 8:27 pm EST
Vietnamese Export Enterprises Warned Against Sophisticated International Trade Fraud

International trade fraudsters have found their new target in Vietnamese agricultural export enterprises, exploiting the import-export information process with sophisticated scams. These businesses have recently been approached by supposed Chinese customers demanding a registration certificate from the General Administration of Customs of the People’s Republic of China. The fraudsters direct their victims to two counterfeit websites, www.gacc.app and www.aqsiq.net, which simulate the English abbreviations of legitimate Chinese agencies.

Fraudulent Fees and Fake Websites

The scammers charge fees ranging from $100 to $1,000 for registering export codes. This tactic has been confirmed as fraudulent by Vietnamese authorities, including the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development’s SPS Việt Nam Office. Neither Chinese nor Vietnamese customs regulations include fees for the issuing of codes or certificates.

Targeting the Vulnerable

Deputy Director of the SPS Việt Nam Office, Ngô Xuân Nam, has cautioned that such fraudulent activities particularly prey on small and medium-sized businesses. These enterprises often lack sufficient information about import-export regulations and experience in avoiding trade scams. A survey conducted by PwC Việt Nam revealed a startling statistic: 52% of Vietnamese businesses reported being victims of international trade fraud in 2022. This figure is higher than both the Asia-Pacific average of 46% and the global average of 49%.

Counteracting Trade Fraud

Companies are urged to exercise vigilance with new information and to engage with import-export management authorities to safeguard against such fraudulent activities. The Market Management Department of Vinh Phuc province is already taking action, compiling documents and evidence of violations related to counterfeit food products. Specifically, the focus is on honey products from four trading companies. The initial inspection results have led to the confiscation of 11,099 bottles of counterfeit honey worth nearly 300 million VND. The honey products of these businesses did not match the natural origin and name of the goods as per regulations.

0
Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
11 seconds ago
IndiGo Revamps Preferred Seating Charges: Aligns with Ancillary Revenue Strategy
IndiGo, India’s market-leading airline, has revamped the pricing structure for preferred seating across its fleet. In a move designed to enhance ancillary revenues, the airline has hiked the charges for front row seats, known for their additional legroom. The updated rates now require passengers opting for window or aisle seats in the front row of
IndiGo Revamps Preferred Seating Charges: Aligns with Ancillary Revenue Strategy
Big Tech Fights CFPB's Plan to Regulate Digital Wallets
5 mins ago
Big Tech Fights CFPB's Plan to Regulate Digital Wallets
Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts
7 mins ago
Posco International Eyes Global Expansion in Renewable Energy and EV Parts
ICICI Bank Expands Investment Banking Division Amid Anticipated Fundraising Surge
4 mins ago
ICICI Bank Expands Investment Banking Division Amid Anticipated Fundraising Surge
Helmerich & Payne Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
5 mins ago
Helmerich & Payne Announces Q1 2024 Earnings Release and Conference Call
Samsung Electronics Predicts a 35% Drop in Q4 2024 Profit
5 mins ago
Samsung Electronics Predicts a 35% Drop in Q4 2024 Profit
Latest Headlines
World News
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
11 seconds
Mike Pence Opposes Disqualifying Trump from 2024 Race: A Standoff Over Democracy and Accountability
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
14 seconds
Radio Star Jackie 'O' Henderson's Weight Loss Journey Sparking Concern and Praise
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
1 min
Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib Crowned 'Antisemite of the Year' by StopAntisemitism
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
2 mins
Idaho Governor Proposes $2B Investment in School Infrastructure
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
2 mins
Voice for Victims Advocacy Group Urges Queensland's New Premier to Act on Youth Crime Crisis
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
3 mins
Mountain Climber Caroline Gleich Announces Candidacy for U.S. Senate
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
3 mins
Dr. Jordan Peterson Warns of AI-Generated Fake News Ahead of US Presidential Election
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
3 mins
Michigan High School Basketball Rankings Revealed: A Look at the Top Teams
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
4 mins
Governor Jim Justice Prepares for Final State of the State Address
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
1 hour
Faila's Culinary Prowess: Setting a New Milestone with Continuous 120-hour Cookathon
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
2 hours
Saudi Arabia Leads MENA Region in Venture Investment
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
2 hours
Fuel Leak Dampens U.S.'s First Moon Landing Attempt in Over Half a Century
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
2 hours
Carmen DeSilva Steps Up as VP – Specialty Underwriter at QBE Re Bermuda
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
2 hours
Ukrainian President Zelenskiy Contemplates Attending World Economic Forum
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
3 hours
Faila's Cookathon: A 168-Hour Culinary Marathon Captivates the World
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
7 hours
CookathonByFaila Sets Guinness World Record with 120-Hour Culinary Marathon
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
8 hours
Kim Jong Un at 40: From Basketball Enthusiast to Ruthless Leader
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests
11 hours
Age Doesn't Necessarily Bring Wisdom, Study Suggests

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app