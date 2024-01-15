Vietnamese Embassy in RoK Hosts Cultural Event to Bring Tet Atmosphere to Vietnamese Community

On January 14, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) hosted the Homeland Spring programme in Seoul, a significant cultural event designed to bring the warm Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community residing in RoK. The event, the largest of its kind since the onslaught of the COVID-19 pandemic, was attended by approximately 500 Vietnamese nationals.

United We Stand

Charge d’affaires a.i of the embassy, Nguyen Viet Anh, used the occasion to highlight the solidarity and mutual support within the Vietnamese community in RoK, particularly amid the challenges posed by the pandemic. The Homeland Spring programme was not a sole effort of the embassy but a collaborative initiative of six Vietnamese associations under the embassy’s patronage, including the Vietnamese association, Vietnamese students’ association, and Vietnamese women’s association.

A Taste of Home

The programme featured a variety of art performances, games, and lucky draws, all aimed at creating a festive and homely environment for the participants. The event was about more than just festivities; it was an embodiment of the spirit of Tet, a crucial element of Vietnamese culture, brought to a foreign land for those unable to return home.

Fostering Bonds

Ly Huan, a descendant of Ly Long Tuong from the Ly dynasty, spoke at the event, emphasizing its significance for those unable to return home for Tet. He also voiced his commitment towards enhancing the economic and cultural cooperation between Vietnam and RoK. The two nations share a deep connection, with over 200,000 Vietnamese people considering RoK their second home and about 180,000 Koreans living and working in Vietnam. This relationship is built not just on shared history and culture, but also on emotional bonds.