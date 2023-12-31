Vietnam Welcomes 2024: A Night of Celebration Across Cities

As the world bid farewell to 2023, the spirit of celebration took over the streets of Vietnam. Cities across the country exploded with joy, music, and the chime of countdowns, marking the jump into the new year. The Vietnamese citizens welcomed 2024 with fervor, their faces glowing with hope and enthusiasm despite the cool weather.

Hanoi: The Heart of the Celebration

In Hanoi, the city’s heart, Hoan Kiem Lake, and the pedestrian streets surrounding the Sword Lake became a hub of activity. Thousands of residents and visitors swarmed the area, immersing themselves in spontaneous music shows and the city’s vibrant atmosphere. The countdown event featured electrifying performances, lighting up the chilly night with warmth and excitement.

Da Nang: A Spectacle of Fire and Water

Da Nang, famed for its iconic Dragon Bridge, offered a grand spectacle. The fire-breathing show of the Dragon Bridge hosted approximately 1,000 spectators, while children revelled in the water display. The city also witnessed a surge in visitors, with an estimated 261,000 people marking a 35% increase from the previous year, adding to the city’s festive spirit.

Hue’s Musical Countdown and Beyond

On the other hand, Hue saw a significant turnout for its musical countdown event. The festive vibe was palpable, although a few attendees required hospitalization after fainting due to the overwhelming crowd and excitement. Apart from these major cities, smaller areas like Vung Tau, Nha Trang, and Thu Duc City in Ho Chi Minh City also saw large crowds. People gathered in parks and public spaces, choosing to stay local and savor the fireworks and events within their cities.’

A Testament to the Vietnamese Spirit

Despite some concerns regarding economic situations, the festive spirit was high. The New Year’s Eve celebrations are a testament to the communal and joyous spirit of the Vietnamese people. As they ushered in the year 2024, the air was thick with hope and enthusiasm, painting a picture of a nation united in celebration, ready to face whatever the new year has in store.

