Vietnam Unveils Strategy to Boost Trade Promotion and Exports in 2024

As we usher in 2024, Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Nguyen Hong Dien, has unveiled an ambitious strategy aimed at bolstering the country’s trade promotion and export activities. The plan, which has been crafted to support domestic firms in their global expansion, aims to tap into new markets while strengthening Vietnam’s foothold in existing ones.

Unleashing the Power of Free Trade Agreements

Central to this strategy is the optimal utilization of free trade agreements (FTA). According to Dien, these FTAs represent a wealth of untapped potential that can be harnessed to fuel the country’s export growth. The minister has pledged to work in collaboration with pertinent agencies to ensure domestic firms have access to crucial market information and trade opportunities.

Integrating Trade Promotion with Investment, Culture, and Tourism

Another key element of this strategy is the integration of trade with investment, culture, and tourism through the organization of large-scale trade promotion events. By blending these elements, Dien aims to create a holistic approach to trade promotion, which goes beyond the traditional confines of commerce.

Branding and Trademark Development

A significant emphasis is also placed on branding activities and the development of trademarks at national, sector, and product levels. Dien believes that these initiatives, particularly those tied to geographical indications, will enhance the reputation and recognition of Vietnamese goods on the global stage.

To facilitate this grand vision, the ministry plans to provide digital training and market information to local businesses and cooperatives, aiming to build capacity and foster growth. With Vietnam currently ranking among the top 20 economies for trade volume, Dien encourages firms to diversify their export markets and products, improve product quality, and acquaint themselves with trade defense laws in foreign markets. This, he explains, is crucial to counteracting trade remedy investigations.

Dien anticipates that the finalization of new trade agreements with countries like Israel and the UAE, alongside upgraded relations with major partners and enhancements in Vietnam’s investment environment, will further catalyze the nation’s production and export growth. As Vietnam continues its relentless drive towards economic prosperity, this new strategy represents a beacon of hope and ambition for domestic firms and the nation at large.