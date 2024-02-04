Vietnam to Usher in Lunar New Year with Grand Fireworks and Festivities

With the Lunar New Year, or Tet, around the corner, Vietnam is gearing up for a grand celebration. From north to south, the nation is set to illuminate the sky with brilliant fireworks displays and a host of cultural festivities in various iconic tourist destinations, marking the advent of the Year of the Dragon.

Da Lat: The First Spark

Commencing the celebrations is the city of Da Lat. The city plans on hosting two spectacular fireworks displays at Yersin Park and the dock of Xuan Huong Lake. The chilly weather and the serene highland setting are primed to enhance the vibrant visuals of the fireworks, making it a sight to behold.

Nha Trang: A Culinary Celebration

Following Da Lat, Nha Trang gears up to welcome the new year with a 15-minute fireworks display. The coastal city is also hosting a Tet market that will showcase regional dishes and cooking shows, making it a gastronomic delight for the visitors.

Da Nang: A Cultural Extravaganza

Ranking third on the list, Da Nang has planned fireworks at three locations, coupled with a plethora of cultural events. These include a traditional Tet market and a Spring Flower Festival, exhibiting the rich cultural heritage of Vietnam.

Vung Tau and Phu Quoc Island: An Ode to Nature

Vung Tau, known for its beautiful beaches, plans on hosting a spring flower festival and fireworks at Front Beach Park and Bau Trung Lake. Phu Quoc Island, on the other hand, is preparing for a low-altitude fireworks display and festival activities, signaling a hopeful tourism recovery after a challenging year.

HCMC and Mui Ne: A Citywide Spectacle

Ho Chi Minh City, or HCMC, plans to create a visual spectacle with 11 fireworks venues spread across the city, along with various Tet-themed markets and festivals. Mui Ne, renowned for its beach resorts, will also feature fireworks displays, adding to the nationwide merriment.

Hanoi: The City of Lights

Hanoi, the capital city, is set to create a citywide celebration with fireworks illuminating the sky in all districts. The whole city will come alive, echoing with the sounds of celebration and the bright lights marking the new year.

Sa Pa and Hoi An: A Wintry Finale

Sa Pa offers a unique wintry experience with the potential for snow and fireworks at five locations. Hoi An concludes the top ten list with its own low-altitude fireworks display, wrapping up the nationwide Tet celebrations on a high note.

The upcoming Tet celebrations, organized by the Vietnamese Student Association, promise to be a blend of tradition, festivity, and joy. As Vietnam prepares to bid farewell to the old and welcome the new, the nation is ready to put on a show that visitors will remember for years to come.