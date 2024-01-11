en English
Economy

Vietnam Seeks to Bolster Cooperation with India at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 11, 2024 at 2:29 am EST
On January 10, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang spoke at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, expressing Vietnam’s ambition to strengthen its cooperation with India, particularly with the state of Gujarat. The summit, a global platform for business networking and strategic partnerships initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, focused on the theme ‘Gateway to the future’.

Exploring Shared Priorities

The summit’s theme aligned with key aspects of Vietnam’s development strategy, including the green economy, circular economy, digital economy, e-commerce, and smart city development. Quang emphasized these sectors in his address, highlighting Vietnam’s national strategy on green growth and the country’s objectives for the digital economy’s contribution to its GDP. He voiced belief in India’s potential to lead this transformational process and suggested ways to foster development in these areas.

Vietnam-India Relations: A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Quang praised the thriving comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations and expressed gratitude for India’s support in various sectors. He affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to facilitate Indian investment and noted the untapped economic potential that exists between the two countries. At the Vietnam-India Business Forum, Quang emphasized opportunities in the green economy, circular economy, digital transformation, and technology sectors.

Unleashing Economic Potential

Despite the strategic partnership and a target to raise bilateral trade to $20 billion, Quang underscored the need for economic cooperation to match the political ties between the two nations and their respective strengths. He reinforced Vietnam’s commitment to creating favorable conditions for Indian businesses, and highlighted the role of companies like the Stavian Group. This multinational industrial company from Vietnam, present at the summit, plans to expand its operations in India and contribute to the country’s sustainable industrial development.

In conclusion, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit served as a platform for Vietnam to express its aspirations for stronger cooperation with India, particularly in areas that align with both countries’ development priorities. By doing so, it not only strengthens the existing strategic partnership but also opens avenues for future growth and mutual benefit.

0
Economy International Relations Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

