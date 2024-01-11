Vietnam Seeks to Bolster Cooperation with India at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

On January 10, Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang spoke at the 10th Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, expressing Vietnam’s ambition to strengthen its cooperation with India, particularly with the state of Gujarat. The summit, a global platform for business networking and strategic partnerships initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2003, focused on the theme ‘Gateway to the future’.

Exploring Shared Priorities

The summit’s theme aligned with key aspects of Vietnam’s development strategy, including the green economy, circular economy, digital economy, e-commerce, and smart city development. Quang emphasized these sectors in his address, highlighting Vietnam’s national strategy on green growth and the country’s objectives for the digital economy’s contribution to its GDP. He voiced belief in India’s potential to lead this transformational process and suggested ways to foster development in these areas.

Vietnam-India Relations: A Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Quang praised the thriving comprehensive strategic partnership between the two nations and expressed gratitude for India’s support in various sectors. He affirmed Vietnam’s readiness to facilitate Indian investment and noted the untapped economic potential that exists between the two countries. At the Vietnam-India Business Forum, Quang emphasized opportunities in the green economy, circular economy, digital transformation, and technology sectors.

Unleashing Economic Potential

Despite the strategic partnership and a target to raise bilateral trade to $20 billion, Quang underscored the need for economic cooperation to match the political ties between the two nations and their respective strengths. He reinforced Vietnam’s commitment to creating favorable conditions for Indian businesses, and highlighted the role of companies like the Stavian Group. This multinational industrial company from Vietnam, present at the summit, plans to expand its operations in India and contribute to the country’s sustainable industrial development.

In conclusion, the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit served as a platform for Vietnam to express its aspirations for stronger cooperation with India, particularly in areas that align with both countries’ development priorities. By doing so, it not only strengthens the existing strategic partnership but also opens avenues for future growth and mutual benefit.