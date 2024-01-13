Vietnam Receives First Payment for Carbon Credits from World Bank: A Milestone for Sustainable Forestry

In an unprecedented stride for environmental sustainability, Vietnam’s Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) received its first Emission Reductions Payment Agreement (ERPA) payment from the World Bank (WB). The payment, measuring up to a remarkable 41.2 million USD, represents 80% of the contract value. The pending balance, amounting to 10.3 million USD, is set for disbursement upon the transfer of 10.3 million tonnes of CO2.

Selling Carbon Credits: An Environmental and Economic Milestone

This transaction, a sale of carbon credits, is a culmination of Vietnam’s scrupulous efforts to reduce carbon emissions. It is not just an environmental milestone; it is also a testament to the economic potential of sustainable practices. The funds have been funneled to support forest owners across six north central provinces, thus fostering a comprehensive approach to combating climate change.

Validation by The World Bank

The World Bank validated the region’s emission reduction, acknowledging the offset of 16.21 million tonnes of CO2 for the period from January 1, 2018, to December 31, 2019. This validation is a significant endorsement of Vietnam’s commitment to environmental preservation and sustainable growth.

Overcoming Challenges in the Forestry Sector

Despite confronting an array of challenges, including supply chain disruptions, trade barriers, logistical issues, and the ubiquitous threat of climate change, Vietnam’s forestry industry has made significant headway. As noted by Vietnam’s Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nguyen Quoc Tri, the sector’s achievements in 2023 are noteworthy, implying the imperative need for prompt policy implementation for further growth.

Exceeding Afforestation Targets

As reported by the Vietnam Administration of Forestry, the nation has surpassed its afforestation target by a commendable 2%, planting around 250,000 hectares. This achievement has resulted in a forest coverage rate of 42.02%. Additionally, the revenue generated from all forest environment services in the country for 2024 totaled an impressive 4.1 trillion VND (approximately 169 million USD).