Vietnam Prepares for Lunar New Year and Enhances Global Commitments: A Comprehensive Overview

As the Lunar New Year, or Tet, looms on the horizon, Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has issued a directive to ensure a joyful, healthy, safe, and economical celebration for all citizens. The directive, effective from February 8 to 14, places the responsibility of coordinating with labor agencies and unions on provincial and municipal People’s Committees. This is to ensure the timely payment of wages and bonuses, compliance with insurance policies, and disbursement of social welfare allowances before February 3. The Prime Minister’s directive also emphasizes support for those affected by disasters, epidemics, or business contractions, and recommends measures to maintain labor supply chains, safety, and fire prevention.

The International Stage: WEF 54 and Vietnam’s Global Role

On the global front, Vietnam is set to make its mark at the 54th Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum (WEF 54). Swiss Ambassador to Vietnam, Thomas Gass, underscored the forum’s significance for leaders to seek solutions and affirm responsibility for implementing visions like the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and the Paris Agreement on Climate Change. Gass also highlighted Vietnam’s role in promoting regional stability and cooperation, its strides towards net-zero emissions by 2050, and the memorandum of understanding between Vietnam and the WEF for 2023-2026, which will allow Vietnam to access international resources.

Bilateral Relations: Building Bridges with Romania

In the realm of bilateral relations, Prime Minister Chinh’s forthcoming visit to Romania is expected to fortify cooperative ties. Romanian Ambassador to Vietnam, Cristina Romila, spotlighted the visit’s potential to trigger new progress in bilateral projects and legal cooperation frameworks. Romila also emphasized the robust political and diplomatic relations between the two nations and the positive impact of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). She expressed optimism for Romania to serve as a gateway for Vietnamese goods into Europe and vice versa.

Domestic Developments: Tet Celebrations and More

Back home, the Vietnam General Confederation of Labour (VGCL) has joined hands with e-commerce platforms to organize a Tet market for trade union members and workers, offering promotions and discounts. In addition, the Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) held a ‘Homeland Spring’ programme in Seoul to bring the Tet atmosphere to the Vietnamese community in the RoK. These developments echo the government’s commitment to enhancing the quality of life and ensuring social security for its citizens and laborers during the Tet holiday.