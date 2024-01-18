Vietnam Leverages Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to Boost Economic Transformation

In a transformative move, Vietnam has become an active participant in the newly established Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). This economic mechanism, unlike traditional trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), brings a unique approach allowing participating countries to selectively engage with components that align with their individual interests and priorities. As explained by Professor Stephen Nagy, IPEF is akin to a ‘buffet’ where nations can pick and choose their level of participation.

A Fresh Approach to Economic Cooperation

The IPEF aims to foster economic cooperation and establish high-standard rules and norms in the Indo-Pacific region. However, its novelty and current stage in negotiations have led to a lack of widespread knowledge about it in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific. The framework’s focus on modern issues such as energy transition, supply chain resilience, taxation, and corruption offers a fresh perspective but also presents challenges due to the absence of tariff reductions and market access provisions.

Aligning with Vietnam’s Foreign Policy

Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng has proposed three primary orientations for IPEF. These include openness, inclusivity, addressing each party’s development needs, and promoting investment in infrastructure, clean energy, and high-tech production. These orientations dovetail with Vietnam’s foreign policy of independent, self-reliant economic integration.

Enhancing Vietnam’s Global Economic Role

As an active participant in both CPTPP and RCEP, Vietnam views IPEF as a golden opportunity to diversify its economic partnerships, strengthen its global economic role, and attract investments into crucial sectors. These sectors are key to enhancing Vietnam’s economic transformation and competitiveness in the global market. The country’s proactive stance towards global integration and strategic focus on inclusive cooperation, capacity building, and targeted investments in key sectors aligns with the IPEF’s goals, paving the way for promising economic milestones.