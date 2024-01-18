en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnam Leverages Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to Boost Economic Transformation

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:07 am EST
Vietnam Leverages Indo-Pacific Economic Framework to Boost Economic Transformation

In a transformative move, Vietnam has become an active participant in the newly established Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF). This economic mechanism, unlike traditional trade agreements such as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP) and the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), brings a unique approach allowing participating countries to selectively engage with components that align with their individual interests and priorities. As explained by Professor Stephen Nagy, IPEF is akin to a ‘buffet’ where nations can pick and choose their level of participation.

A Fresh Approach to Economic Cooperation

The IPEF aims to foster economic cooperation and establish high-standard rules and norms in the Indo-Pacific region. However, its novelty and current stage in negotiations have led to a lack of widespread knowledge about it in Vietnam and the Asia-Pacific. The framework’s focus on modern issues such as energy transition, supply chain resilience, taxation, and corruption offers a fresh perspective but also presents challenges due to the absence of tariff reductions and market access provisions.

Aligning with Vietnam’s Foreign Policy

Vietnamese President Võ Văn Thưởng has proposed three primary orientations for IPEF. These include openness, inclusivity, addressing each party’s development needs, and promoting investment in infrastructure, clean energy, and high-tech production. These orientations dovetail with Vietnam’s foreign policy of independent, self-reliant economic integration.

Enhancing Vietnam’s Global Economic Role

As an active participant in both CPTPP and RCEP, Vietnam views IPEF as a golden opportunity to diversify its economic partnerships, strengthen its global economic role, and attract investments into crucial sectors. These sectors are key to enhancing Vietnam’s economic transformation and competitiveness in the global market. The country’s proactive stance towards global integration and strategic focus on inclusive cooperation, capacity building, and targeted investments in key sectors aligns with the IPEF’s goals, paving the way for promising economic milestones.

0
Asia Economy Vietnam
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
1 hour ago
Japan Joins Elite Lunar Club: Lands Spacecraft on Moon
In a significant leap for space exploration, Japan has etched its name in the annals of lunar history by successfully landing a spacecraft on the moon. The event, taking place in the early hours of Saturday, marks a seminal moment for Japan’s space program, positioning the nation among an elite cadre of countries that have
Japan Joins Elite Lunar Club: Lands Spacecraft on Moon
Bali's Evolution: From Spiritual Retreat to Tech Startup Hub and Digital Nomad Haven
4 hours ago
Bali's Evolution: From Spiritual Retreat to Tech Startup Hub and Digital Nomad Haven
LEGO Kicks Off 2024 with Double Insiders Points Promotion and Year of the Dragon Freebie
5 hours ago
LEGO Kicks Off 2024 with Double Insiders Points Promotion and Year of the Dragon Freebie
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
3 hours ago
48-Hour Bandh Paralyses Manipur: A Response to Government Inaction
China's Maritime Militia Rotation in West Philippine Sea Amid Diplomatic Tensions
3 hours ago
China's Maritime Militia Rotation in West Philippine Sea Amid Diplomatic Tensions
Dhaka Metro Rail Introduces New Schedule, Global Comparison of Operation Hours
4 hours ago
Dhaka Metro Rail Introduces New Schedule, Global Comparison of Operation Hours
Latest Headlines
World News
Defamation Suit Filed Against Senior BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Tug-of-War
1 min
Defamation Suit Filed Against Senior BJP Leaders in Madhya Pradesh: A Political Tug-of-War
The Pittsburgh Panthers Brace for a Tough Challenge Against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
2 mins
The Pittsburgh Panthers Brace for a Tough Challenge Against the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
3 mins
AI Analysis: Brexit and the Shift in the UK's Global Influence
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
3 mins
Elk Valley Hospice Unveils New Strategic Plan, Aims to Strengthen Community Support
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
3 mins
Rhode Island Contemplates Allowing Same-Day Voter Registration Amidst Election Law Debates
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
4 mins
Wrestling Out: 10 Athletes Who Desired Release from Major Promotion Contracts
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
4 mins
Lauren Betts Shines as UCLA Bruins Triumph over CU Buffs
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
4 mins
George Conway's Role in Trump's Defamation Trial: An Unfolding Saga
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
6 mins
Edmonton Oilers' Dylan Holloway Steps Into Spotlight with NHL Debut
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
4 hours
VTuber Ironmouse's Anticipation for Upcoming Games Reflects Her Influence in the Gaming Community
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
5 hours
Universal ID Council Unveiled at Davos: Aims to Address the Global Identity Crisis
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
6 hours
Stunning Upset at 2024 Australian Open: Noskova Defeats Top-Ranked Świątek
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
6 hours
World Values Survey Study Unveils Rising Global Values Disparities
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
6 hours
The Global Tuna Industry: Navigating Stormy Seas
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
6 hours
Samoa's Chief Justice Moves Into Renovated Official Residence: A Milestone for the Judiciary
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
6 hours
Russia-Ukraine Update: Asset Confiscation Bill, Unexpected Allies, and Intensifying Conflict
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
7 hours
Bezos' PowerPoint Ban Rule at Amazon Resurfaces Amid Company Layoffs
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties
7 hours
Political Violence and Fatalities Surge in Kenya's Narok and Baringo Counties

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app