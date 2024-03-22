Vietnam Housing Market Sees Demand Surge Amid Record Low Supply, Analysts Predict Slow Recovery

Despite the Vietnam housing market showing signs of recovery with soaring absorption rates in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, analysts warn of a looming challenge due to an unprecedented low supply of affordable housing. Both cities have witnessed significant demand, with over 100% absorption rates reported, signaling a strong market rebound. However, the scarcity of new housing projects is poised to dampen the recovery pace, with prices on the rise and supply struggling to meet demand.

Advertisment

Market Recovery Amidst Supply Constraints

In an optimistic turn of events, the real estate sector in Ho Chi Minh City reported a notable 20.1% increase in revenues during the first two months of 2024, a promising sign after a 13% decline the previous year. This resurgence is attributed to a robust demand recovery across the country. However, the primary markets in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City are facing a supply crunch, especially in affordable housing segments. Notably, the supply of townhouses has plummeted to a 10-year low, with new apartment supplies also significantly reduced. This scarcity is largely due to developers delaying project launches to 2025 and 2026, amidst rising land and construction costs.

Price Hikes and Government Initiatives

Advertisment

The dwindling supply and escalating costs have inevitably led to a surge in housing prices. Hanoi has seen a 15% jump in apartment prices in 2023, with some projects in Ho Chi Minh City marking up prices by 3-6% in the early months of 2024. In response, the government's ambitious plan to construct one million social housing units by 2030 is underway, though only 4.7% of this target had been met by last year. The situation underscores the critical need for increased supply to stabilize the market and keep housing affordable for Vietnamese citizens.

Looking Ahead: Demand vs. Supply Dynamics

Amidst these challenges, there is a silver lining as the average mortgage interest rate has decreased to 11%, potentially spurring demand further. However, analysts, including those from JLL Vietnam, project that the housing supply will remain tight throughout 2024, with an estimated addition of only 10,000 new units in both Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City. This imbalance between demand and supply underlines the urgency for strategic interventions to boost housing production, especially in the affordable segment, to sustain market recovery and support Vietnam's economic growth.

The housing market in Vietnam is at a critical juncture, with demand rebounding strongly but supply constraints posing significant challenges. As the country strives to navigate these hurdles, the coming months will be crucial in determining the market's trajectory towards a balanced and sustainable recovery. Stakeholders across the board, from developers to policymakers, will need to collaborate closely to address the supply shortage, ensuring that the housing market can meet the needs of its citizens while contributing positively to the broader economy.