Vietnam Expands Air Quality Monitoring, Adds 113 Stations by 2040 to Combat Pollution

Vietnam is set to significantly bolster its air quality monitoring network by adding 113 new stations by 2040, in a proactive move to address the growing concerns over environmental pollution. This expansion aims to enhance the country’s capability to monitor air quality more effectively, providing vital data to combat pollution and protect public health. With the current network comprising 103 stations, the total will reach an impressive 216 stations, marking a significant stride towards environmental sustainability.

Strategic Placement for Maximum Impact

The first phase involves the installation of 98 automatic stations by 2030, strategically located at sites of heavy human activity to issue health warnings and other related purposes. This includes key socio-economic zones and areas with significant environmental impact. For instance, stations will be placed in Lai Chau Province’s Muong Te District, Hai Phong City’s Viet Hai Commune, and other critical locations across the country to ensure a broad and effective monitoring network. An additional 15 stations will follow, enhancing the nation’s environmental oversight capabilities even further.

Comprehensive Environmental Monitoring

These state-of-the-art automatic monitoring stations will measure pollutants such as PM2.5, PM10, sulfur dioxide, nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, and ozone levels. The initiative will also introduce noise level measurements at all 216 stations, alongside the establishment of an automatic mercury monitoring network. This comprehensive approach will not only focus on air quality but also extend to water quality monitoring, reflecting a holistic environmental protection strategy. By 2025, Vietnam aims to conduct 8-12 times more annual air quality monitoring than currently, making environmental data more transparent and enhancing weather warning and forecast capabilities.

Addressing the Pollution Challenge

Hoang Duong Tung, president of the Vietnam Clean Air Partnership, emphasized the necessity of these stations as environmental pollution becomes more complex. The expansion of the network underscores Vietnam's commitment to addressing air pollution, a pressing issue that poses significant health risks and environmental challenges. By establishing a synchronized national environmental monitoring system, Vietnam intends to improve public health and environmental sustainability through data-driven strategies.

The initiative to expand Vietnam’s air quality monitoring network represents a critical step forward in the nation’s environmental policy. With an eye towards the future, this expansion aims to equip Vietnam with the tools necessary to address air pollution proactively, safeguarding both the environment and the well-being of its citizens. By harnessing technology and strategic planning, Vietnam sets an example in the global fight against pollution, demonstrating a commitment to a healthier, more sustainable future.