Vietnam Embraces Party Dress Rentals in Lead-Up to Tet Festival

As Vietnam gets ready to welcome Tet, the Lunar New Year festival, a new trend is sweeping across the nation. The practice of renting party dresses for year-end events is gaining momentum, particularly among those preparing for company parties. The reason? The exorbitant cost of designer gowns, coupled with the economic downturn and reduced salaries.

Choosing Rentals Over Purchases

Nguyen Nhung, a 30-year-old Hanoian, and her colleagues recently visited a clothing shop in search of dresses that would match their party's dress code. Instead of buying, they opted for rentals with prices ranging from VND200,000 to VND400,000, a stark contrast to the several million dong that one would have to part with to purchase these gowns. Anh Thu, another resident of Hanoi, echoed this sentiment, highlighting the impracticality of purchasing expensive evening gowns for single-use events.

Online Rentals and Resale Market

A VnExpress survey reveals a rising number of online groups and services dedicated to renting and selling party outfits, with demand peaking around Tet and wedding season. Despite the pandemic's impact on year-end party rentals, Thu Thao, a rental store manager, anticipates a doubling in increase this year, compared to the usual triple. Thao's store on average serves around 40 customers daily.

Global Shift Towards Clothing Rentals

It's not just Vietnam; global trends indicate a surge in clothing rental services. Predictions suggest that by 2030, second-hand fashion, including rentals, will account for about 20% of the fashion industry's sales. Even luxury fashion brands are joining the movement by offering clothing borrowing services. Associate Professor Dr. Do Minh Cuong believes this growing preference for renting over buying is due to heightened awareness of smart consumption and the sharing economy, as well as the practicality of saving money and storage space.