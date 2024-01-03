Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction

Nguyen Anh Tuan, director-general of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), announced at a conference in Hanoi that the likelihood of a decrease in electricity prices in Vietnam is minimal. The cause of this stems from the soaring demand and the limited availability of natural resources used for electricity production, such as hydropower.

The Shift in Energy Production

Over the past year, Vietnam’s hydropower output has diminished from 35% to 28.4% of the total, largely due to droughts in 2023. Simultaneously, coal-fired thermal power has witnessed an uptick, increasing from 33.2% to 46.2%. Despite Vietnam’s pledge to enhance the development of hydrogen energy production and hydrogen-source fuels, the cost of renewable energy remains prohibitively high. Currently, the prices of renewables exceed EVN’s retail prices, posing a significant challenge for the adoption of green energy alternatives.

Financial Struggles of EVN

EVN is grappling with financial difficulties due to the higher cost of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution compared to the selling price. The company allocates a mere 20% of its total operating costs for transmission, distribution, and operational management, a stark contrast to the 50% allocated by companies in other countries. Despite exceeding production targets in the coal, oil, and gas industries and ensuring the progress of key power source and grid projects, EVN has not been able to achieve substantial cost optimization. This has led to the necessity of adjusting retail electricity pricing policies in 2024.

Power Shortages Despite Being Top Renewable Producer

Despite being the top ASEAN renewable producer with over 21,000 MW of capacity, Vietnam experienced power shortages in the northern regions in June. This was due to a combination of factors such as low power reserve, the impact of El Nino, and technical glitches in coal-fired thermal power plants. The total produced and imported electricity output of the entire electricity system in 2023 is estimated to have reached 280.1 billion kWh, an increase of 4.6 per cent over 2022. However, the energy landscape in Vietnam continues to face challenges on multiple fronts, from supply shortages to financial sustainability.