en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Vietnam Electricity: High Demand and Finite Resources Challenge Price Reduction

Nguyen Anh Tuan, director-general of Vietnam Electricity (EVN), announced at a conference in Hanoi that the likelihood of a decrease in electricity prices in Vietnam is minimal. The cause of this stems from the soaring demand and the limited availability of natural resources used for electricity production, such as hydropower.

The Shift in Energy Production

Over the past year, Vietnam’s hydropower output has diminished from 35% to 28.4% of the total, largely due to droughts in 2023. Simultaneously, coal-fired thermal power has witnessed an uptick, increasing from 33.2% to 46.2%. Despite Vietnam’s pledge to enhance the development of hydrogen energy production and hydrogen-source fuels, the cost of renewable energy remains prohibitively high. Currently, the prices of renewables exceed EVN’s retail prices, posing a significant challenge for the adoption of green energy alternatives.

Financial Struggles of EVN

EVN is grappling with financial difficulties due to the higher cost of electricity generation, transmission, and distribution compared to the selling price. The company allocates a mere 20% of its total operating costs for transmission, distribution, and operational management, a stark contrast to the 50% allocated by companies in other countries. Despite exceeding production targets in the coal, oil, and gas industries and ensuring the progress of key power source and grid projects, EVN has not been able to achieve substantial cost optimization. This has led to the necessity of adjusting retail electricity pricing policies in 2024.

Power Shortages Despite Being Top Renewable Producer

Despite being the top ASEAN renewable producer with over 21,000 MW of capacity, Vietnam experienced power shortages in the northern regions in June. This was due to a combination of factors such as low power reserve, the impact of El Nino, and technical glitches in coal-fired thermal power plants. The total produced and imported electricity output of the entire electricity system in 2023 is estimated to have reached 280.1 billion kWh, an increase of 4.6 per cent over 2022. However, the energy landscape in Vietnam continues to face challenges on multiple fronts, from supply shortages to financial sustainability.

0
Business Energy Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Allcargo Logistics Targets Cost-Cutting Amid Global Slowdown, Plans Equity Fund Raise

By Rafia Tasleem

Bank Hapoalim's Chairman Reuven Krupik Stresses on Digital Transformation in Fintech

By Hadeel Hashem

Osmosis Hits Historic High: Surpasses $1 Billion in Monthly Trading Volume

By BNN Correspondents

Adani Group Awaits Supreme Court Verdict; Mixed Performance in India's Corporate Sector

By Dil Bar Irshad

GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspir ...
@Business · 1 min
GITAM Business School's 'Excellence Meet 2024-Kartavya' Aims to Inspir ...
heart comment 0
Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry

By Salman Akhtar

Contract Brewing: A Rising Trend in the Beer Industry
PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with ‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ and ‘Evil West’

By Shivani Chauhan

PlayStation Plus Rings in 2024 with 'A Plague Tale: Requiem' and 'Evil West'
Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong’s Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund

By BNN Correspondents

Twynam Group Capitalizes on Hong Kong's Financial Prowess to Boost Earth Fund
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement

By Salman Khan

Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities Market Sees Short-Term Improvement
Latest Headlines
World News
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
29 seconds
TULA Skincare Unveils H2Oasis: Harnessing Desert Plant Power for Skin Hydration
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
40 seconds
Examining the Long-Term Neurological Impact of COVID-19: New Insights
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
50 seconds
Nepal on the Brink: Corruption, Decay, and the Looming Threat of a Failed State
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
58 seconds
OIG Clears Clinical Trial Sponsors to Support Medicare Beneficiaries
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
1 min
Veuve Du Vernay Breaks New Ground with Alcohol-Free Sparkling Wine for Dry January
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
1 min
Vietnam's Ministry of Health to Digitize Hospital Referral Documents
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
1 min
Governor Otu Warns Against Provocation, Honors Efik Monarch's Reign
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
1 min
PM Modi Highlights BJP Government's Development Efforts in Tamil Nadu
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
2 mins
Tuesday's High School Varsity Basketball Games: Standout Performances and Key Results
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
38 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
2 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
8 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
8 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app