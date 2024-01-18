Vietnam Bolsters Power Transmission with New 500kV Lines and Substation

Today marks a significant milestone in Vietnam's power infrastructure as Electricity of Vietnam (EVN) and the National Power Transmission Corporation (EVNNPT) commence the construction of the new 500kV circuit-3 transmission lines and a substation. Spanning across regions such as Hà Tĩnh, Nghệ An, Thanh Hóa, and Thái Bình, the ambitious project is set to enhance the power transmission capacity in the north-central region of the country.

Bolstering Power Transmission

The transmission lines under construction, namely, the Quảng Trạch - Quỳnh Lưu and Quỳnh Lưu - Thanh Hóa, together with the 500kV Thanh Hóa substation, symbolize a significant leap in Vietnam's power transmission capabilities. The project, budgeted at VNĐ22 trillion (approximately $895.95 million), is a sprawling network of 519km extending from Quảng Bình province to Hưng Yên province. It will impact 211 communes and wards in 43 districts and townships within nine provinces.

Future-Proofing Power Demand

The primary objective of these new transmission lines is to meet the electricity demand of the northern region, both now and in future. This infrastructure enhancement is expected to increase the stability and operational efficiency of Vietnam's national power system, while simultaneously reducing the risk of overloading the existing 500kV transmission lines. Effectively, EVN and EVNNPT are future-proofing the power needs of the region, ensuring a stable and reliable supply of electricity for years to come.

Two-Tier Electricity Pricing

On a related note, the Ministry of Industry and Trade has directed EVN to establish a two-tier electricity pricing mechanism, in accordance with Decision 249/QD-BCT issued on November 8, 2023. The two-tier pricing system is presently in an experimental calculation phase, aiming to assess its computational nature and feasibility. While customers won't see immediate changes in their electricity bills, the global trend towards this model suggests potential benefits for both electricity producers and consumers in the long run.