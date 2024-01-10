en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Vietnam: Asia’s Safest Travel Destination for 2024

author
By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 10, 2024 at 6:39 pm EST
Vietnam: Asia’s Safest Travel Destination for 2024

In an unprecedented announcement, Vietnam has been heralded as the safest country to visit in Asia for 2024, according to the Global Law & Order Index. The Southeast Asian nation has not only achieved this lofty status regionally, but has also secured a commendable seventh position in the global peace rankings. This recognition is largely attributed to Vietnam’s low crime rate – a mere 46.19 reported crimes per 100,000 people – and its prevailing environment of peace and security.

Diplomacy and Security: A Winning Combination

Key factors contributing to Vietnam’s safety accolade include its enhanced national security, improved diplomatic relations, and a welcoming attitude towards foreigners. These elements work in synergy, creating a reassuring environment for all visitors, irrespective of their origin. The Vietnamese government’s concerted efforts to bolster peace and stability have culminated in this momentous achievement, transforming the nation’s image from a war-torn country in the 1970s to a top travel destination in 2024.

A Safe Haven for Solo and Female Travelers

While the country’s safety record is commendable, potential travelers, particularly women and solo adventurers, are advised to remain cognizant of local norms and customs. Acknowledging and respecting the conservative Vietnamese culture, by dressing modestly and behaving appropriately, can further ensure a trouble-free and enjoyable journey.

From Cultural Riches to Natural Splendors

Not only does Vietnam offer security, but it also presents a diverse array of attractions. From the natural splendor of Ha Long Bay and the lush rice terraces of Sapa, to the cultural riches of Hoi An’s ancient town and the bustling city life of Ho Chi Minh, the country truly offers something for every traveler. Coupled with the assurance of safety, Vietnam is poised to provide an enriching and secure travel experience in 2024.

0
Asia Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
1 hour ago
Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea's Private Markets
A seismic shift is underway in North Korea’s unofficial private markets, known as ‘jangmadang.’ According to a draft report by South Korea’s unification ministry, there is a growing preference among North Korean defectors for the Chinese yuan over their own national currency. This changing currency landscape offers a glimpse into the economic hardships and evolving
Rising Yuan Preference Reveals Economic Shifts in North Korea's Private Markets
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
4 hours ago
Global Study Unveils High Usage of Non-prescription Weight Loss Products Among Adolescents
Gigantopithecus Blacki: A Tale of Extinction and Environmental Adaptation
5 hours ago
Gigantopithecus Blacki: A Tale of Extinction and Environmental Adaptation
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
1 hour ago
Japan's Pursuit of a Historic Fifth Title: The Road to Asian Cup 2023
Asia Pacific Markets: Nikkei 225 Hits a 33-Year High; Australia's Retail Sales Surprise; South Korea's Kospi Declines
3 hours ago
Asia Pacific Markets: Nikkei 225 Hits a 33-Year High; Australia's Retail Sales Surprise; South Korea's Kospi Declines
Sundance Film Festival 2024: Celebrating 40 Years of Independent Cinema
3 hours ago
Sundance Film Festival 2024: Celebrating 40 Years of Independent Cinema
Latest Headlines
World News
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
8 seconds
Rudiger's Goal Secures Real Madrid's Spot in Spanish Super Cup Final
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
13 seconds
Nick Saban: A Legendary Career Comes to an End
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
26 seconds
End of an Era: Legendary College Football Coach Nick Saban Retires
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
47 seconds
Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Appoints Keith Pelley as New President and CEO
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
1 min
Coby White Challenges Narratives Surrounding Zach LaVine Amid Trade Rumors
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
2 mins
Libby Mettam Calls for Review of WA's Onshore Gas Export Ban
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
3 mins
Chris Christie Caught on Hot Mic Mocking Fellow Republicans: A Glimpse into GOP's Internal Dynamics
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
4 mins
Defiant Hunter Biden Sparks Heated Clash with Rep. Nancy Mace in Congressional Hearing
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
5 mins
Remembering Rugby Legend JPR Williams: A Tribute to His Legacy
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
2 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
3 hours
Trust, Tensions, and Transformation: Insights from the 54th World Economic Forum
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
4 hours
Mark Allen Triumphs Over John Higgins, Advances to Masters 2024 Quarter-Finals
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
4 hours
2024: A Year of Remembrance in Poland
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
8 hours
Palworld: A Fresh Twist on Monster Collecting Games Launching January 19, 2024
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
8 hours
Bandai Namco Unleashes Panda's Power in New Tekken 8 Gameplay Footage
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
10 hours
Significant Developments in Australian Government and Economy
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
11 hours
Second Man Charged in Alleged Shooting During Kendenup Home Burglary
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology
11 hours
Mercedes Teams Up with Luminar to Revolutionize F1 Safety Car with Advanced LiDAR Technology

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app