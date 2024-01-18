Vietnam and US Join Forces in Workshop on Industrial Decarbonisation

On January 18, the US-Vietnam Getting to Net-Zero Workshop on Industrial Manufacturing Decarbonisation was held in Binh Duong, Vietnam. The event was a collaborative initiative between the People's Committee of Binh Duong, the US Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City, and Becamex IDC. More than 200 domestic and international enterprises took part in the workshop.

Aiming for Net-Zero Emissions

US Consul General Susan Burns underscored Vietnam's significant role as an industrial hub and its environmental challenges, particularly within its logistics sector. She highlighted the growing interest among US firms in sustainable technologies, such as rooftop solar energy. These technologies, she noted, are integral to their commitment to reduce emissions and achieve the net-zero target by 2025.

Binh Duong's Industrial Evolution

Mai Hung Dung, Binh Duong's Permanent Vice Chairman, outlined the province's strategies to adapt to global uncertainties and the impacts of the fourth industrial revolution. He emphasized the province's focus on developing a new ecosystem to enhance its industrial sector, striving to reduce reliance on labor-intensive methods and commit to Vietnam's national goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

Technological Ecosystems and Sustainable Development

The workshop's focus was not only on the reduction of emissions but also on the promotion of innovative and technological ecosystems, smart industrial zones, and sustainable urban development. These elements are seen as crucial for Vietnam to adapt and thrive in the face of climate change and technological advancements. The discussions underscored the importance of collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices in achieving both provincial and national decarbonisation goals.