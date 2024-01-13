en English
Asia

Vietnam and Indonesia Presidents Celebrate Cultural Ties Through Martial Arts

By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 12, 2024 at 8:45 pm EST
Vietnam and Indonesia Presidents Celebrate Cultural Ties Through Martial Arts

In a vivid display of cultural diplomacy, the Presidents of Vietnam and Indonesia were treated to an exceptional martial arts showcase as part of their state visit. The Vietnamese President, Võ Văn Thưởng, and his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, witnessed an entrancing series of martial arts performances, underlining the traditional fighting styles of both nations.

Martial Arts: A Symbol of Cultural Ties

The event, held in Hà Nội, served not only as entertainment but also as a symbol of the profound cultural ties and mutual respect between Vietnam and Indonesia. The martial arts showcase comprised various forms of traditional combat practices, some of which have been recognized by UNESCO as intangible cultural heritage. The Presidents, along with other senior officials, enjoyed performances of Pencak Silat, a traditional martial art of Indonesia, and several traditional martial arts of Vietnam, accompanied by their respective traditional songs and dances.

Preserving and Promoting Traditional Martial Arts

Both Presidents expressed their appreciation for the cultural presentation, highlighting the importance of preserving and promoting traditional martial arts. The event took place at the Quan Ngua sports center in Hanoi, where the Indonesian President was on an official visit from 11th to 13th January 2024.

Diplomatic Engagement Beyond Politics

This event was part of a broader diplomatic engagement aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. The discussions centered around economic cooperation, a strategic partnership, and regional security issues. The cultural exhibition, however, underscored the role of traditional arts in diplomacy and international relations, demonstrating how cultural heritage can foster connections and understanding between countries.

In summary, the martial arts showcase was a testament to the shared respect and cultural bonding between Vietnam and Indonesia. It demonstrated that diplomacy extends beyond politics and economic agreements, reaching into the heart of a nation’s culture and traditions, fostering stronger, more meaningful international ties.

Asia Indonesia Vietnam
Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

