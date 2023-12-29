Vietnam Airlines Faces Losses Amid Airport Congestion and Rising Fuel Costs

The national flag carrier, Vietnam Airlines, has reported a significant loss of $20 million. This loss is primarily attributed to the inadequate infrastructure at domestic airports, leading to congestion both in the air and on the ground. These problems were laid out by Dang Ngoc Hoa, the airline’s president, at a recent meeting with the Ministry of Transport.

Consequences of Overcapacity

Notably, the congestion has resulted in holding patterns for flights, particularly around Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), the country’s largest and busiest airport. This situation has led to increased fuel costs and delayed flights, exacerbating the financial strain on the airline. Designed for 28 million visitors per year, Tan Son Nhat Airport saw over 41.2 million visitors in 2019 and 34 million in 2022, despite the ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions. Another major airport, Noi Bai in Hanoi, is also facing similar overcapacity issues. It is expected to receive 30 million visitors in 2023, going beyond its capacity of 25 million.

Additional Challenges

Adding to the infrastructure challenges, Vietnam Airlines has encountered a 30% increase in average flight fuel prices. The operation costs for 2023 are estimated to be approximately VND5.9 trillion. The global aviation market still struggles to fully recover post-COVID, with the number of visitors from key markets such as Japan, South Korea, and China remaining below 2019 levels. However, the international visitor numbers have seen an increase to 30.3 million, and domestic visitors have reached 40 million, indicating some signs of recovery.

Looking Ahead

According to Hoa, 2024 will be a critical year for the aviation industry’s recovery. The plans include expanding international routes and opening new trans-continental routes. Alongside these future strategies, he also urged the Ministry of Transport to issue a circular for better management of airport slots. This move could help improve operational efficiency and enhance ticket pricing flexibility, potentially helping to alleviate some of the issues Vietnam Airlines is currently facing.