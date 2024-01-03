en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Aviation

Vietjet Upgrades Online Check-In Service and Fleet for Enhanced Travel Experience

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
Vietjet Upgrades Online Check-In Service and Fleet for Enhanced Travel Experience

Vietjet, a leading player in Vietnam’s aviation industry, has taken passenger convenience to new heights with an upgrade of its online check-in service. The airline’s overarching commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in the aviation industry is evident in this latest venture. Now, passengers can select their preferred seats well before boarding, choosing from a variety of options such as window or aisle seats based on their individual preferences.

Streamlining Check-In

To further streamline the check-in process and reduce wait times, Vietjet has introduced dedicated counters at the airport for passengers who have checked-in online. These exclusive counters offer priority access, allowing travelers to bypass long queues, save time, and start their journey on a stress-free note. The airline has effectively leveraged technology to enhance the passenger experience, in line with its commitment to innovation.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

Vietjet’s upgraded online check-in service is available on both their official website and mobile app, offering passengers a seamless, user-friendly interface to ensure a hassle-free journey. This move underlines Vietjet’s vision to stay ahead in the digital era, resonating with the needs of today’s tech-savvy travelers.

Vietjet’s Growing Fleet

In addition to improving its services, Vietjet has also expanded its fleet, recently adding the 102nd aircraft, the A321neo ACF 240. With an upgraded passenger cabin structure, this aircraft is set to significantly reduce fuel consumption, noise, and environmental emissions. It will ply on various routes connecting Vietnam with other countries across Asia and Australia.

Vietjet has been in operation for over a decade now, running approximately 450 flights daily across 120 routes, thereby strengthening its foothold in the aviation industry. With these continuous enhancements, Vietjet is set to redefine air travel, offering a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience for passengers.

0
Aviation Travel & Tourism Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Ryanair Passenger Numbers Rise Despite Operational Challenges Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict

By BNN Correspondents

Plane Collision at Haneda Airport Sparks Fire, Disrupts Over 100 Flights

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Qatar's Aviation Sector Soars to New Heights in 2023

By BNN Correspondents

Japan Starts 2024 with Earthquake and Aviation Disasters

By BNN Correspondents

Reading Regional Airport Authority Acquires Two FBOs and Approves New ...
@Aviation · 3 hours
Reading Regional Airport Authority Acquires Two FBOs and Approves New ...
heart comment 0
Delfin Lorenzana Honored by PADC for Unwavering Support

By BNN Correspondents

Delfin Lorenzana Honored by PADC for Unwavering Support
Police Probe Possible Professional Negligence in Tokyo Airport Crash

By Nitish Verma

Police Probe Possible Professional Negligence in Tokyo Airport Crash
Air New Zealand Named World’s Safest Airline in Annual Survey

By Geeta Pillai

Air New Zealand Named World's Safest Airline in Annual Survey
Improved Holiday Travel at Billings-Logan Airport Masks Aviation Industry Challenges

By Olalekan Adigun

Improved Holiday Travel at Billings-Logan Airport Masks Aviation Industry Challenges
Latest Headlines
World News
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
21 seconds
PMK President Calls for Enhanced Social Security in Tamil Nadu
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
34 seconds
RT India's Bold Advertising Campaign Challenges Mainstream Narratives
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
36 seconds
Lib Dems Advocate for Darts Final Featuring Prodigy Luke Littler to be Aired on Free-to-Air TV
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
43 seconds
Suture Anchor Devices Market to Witness Significant Growth from 2023-2028
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
48 seconds
Gallbladder Cancer: The Silent Killer on the Rise in India
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
1 min
Finn Balor Rings in New Year with Wife, Credits Wrestling Legends for Career Growth
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
1 min
Owensboro Catholic Outclasses Hancock County in All 'A' 3rd Region Tournament
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
13 mins
University of Rhode Island Basketball Team: A Battle Against Odds
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
13 mins
Huberdeau's Goal Breaks Drought, Paves Way for Flames' Victory
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
19 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
3 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
5 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
8 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
8 hours
Decoding the Cost of Kitchen Cabinetry: From Budget to Mid-Range Options
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks
9 hours
Ford's Stock Surge: A Potential Investment Opportunity Amid Risks

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app