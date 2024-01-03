Vietjet Upgrades Online Check-In Service and Fleet for Enhanced Travel Experience

Vietjet, a leading player in Vietnam’s aviation industry, has taken passenger convenience to new heights with an upgrade of its online check-in service. The airline’s overarching commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in the aviation industry is evident in this latest venture. Now, passengers can select their preferred seats well before boarding, choosing from a variety of options such as window or aisle seats based on their individual preferences.

Streamlining Check-In

To further streamline the check-in process and reduce wait times, Vietjet has introduced dedicated counters at the airport for passengers who have checked-in online. These exclusive counters offer priority access, allowing travelers to bypass long queues, save time, and start their journey on a stress-free note. The airline has effectively leveraged technology to enhance the passenger experience, in line with its commitment to innovation.

Enhancing Passenger Experience

Vietjet’s upgraded online check-in service is available on both their official website and mobile app, offering passengers a seamless, user-friendly interface to ensure a hassle-free journey. This move underlines Vietjet’s vision to stay ahead in the digital era, resonating with the needs of today’s tech-savvy travelers.

Vietjet’s Growing Fleet

In addition to improving its services, Vietjet has also expanded its fleet, recently adding the 102nd aircraft, the A321neo ACF 240. With an upgraded passenger cabin structure, this aircraft is set to significantly reduce fuel consumption, noise, and environmental emissions. It will ply on various routes connecting Vietnam with other countries across Asia and Australia.

Vietjet has been in operation for over a decade now, running approximately 450 flights daily across 120 routes, thereby strengthening its foothold in the aviation industry. With these continuous enhancements, Vietjet is set to redefine air travel, offering a more personalized, efficient, and enjoyable experience for passengers.