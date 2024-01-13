en English
Economy

The Uphill Battle for Social Protection in Vietnam

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:19 pm EST
The Uphill Battle for Social Protection in Vietnam

The ambitious goal of Vietnam to ascend to the status of a middle to upper middle-income country faces a formidable obstacle: the development of a sustainable and comprehensive social protection system. The existing system, a tripartite structure of social assistance, social insurance, and poverty alleviation, is beleaguered by underfunding and lack of coordination.

Current State of Social Protection in Vietnam

At present, social assistance spending in Vietnam lags behind both regional and global averages, providing coverage to less than 20% of the workforce. Furthermore, the benefits offered are not indexed, leading to their gradual diminution over time. The country’s poverty alleviation efforts have yielded some success, yet certain demographic groups, particularly ethnic minorities residing in challenging terrains, remain ensnared in extreme poverty.

The Challenge of Social Insurance

The social insurance scheme, primarily sustained by compulsory contributions from formal sector workers and employers, is not viable as unemployment insurance and excludes the vast informal sector. According to 2018 data, this sector encompasses roughly 76% of the entire workforce. Efforts to encompass informal workers through a voluntary scheme have been met with low adoption rates, indicating the necessity for more enticing incentives, such as tax-funded matching contributions.

Reform and Digital Opportunities

Enhancing social protection will necessitate greater tax commitments and an overhaul of the pension system. The government has recently lowered the Value Added Tax (VAT), however, it might need to contemplate reversing this decision or raising the rate to augment social protection funding. Conversely, increasing personal income tax is not a feasible option due to the already high marginal rate and the challenge presented by taxing informal workers. On a positive note, Vietnam’s high digital access presents an opportunity to streamline social protection programs, making them more targeted and efficient.

Despite these hurdles, Vietnam has made considerable strides towards socio-economic development and international integration, as indicated by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s participation in the World Economic Forum (WEF-54). The Prime Minister has outlined Vietnam’s commitment to a green economy, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and achieving net-zero emissions by 2050. This signals the country’s determination to continue evolving its social protection in parallel with its economic development goals.

Economy Social Issues Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

