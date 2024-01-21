The Unseen Side of Love: Secret Affairs and Society's Shifting Perspectives

In a world where the boundaries of relationships are ever-evolving, an emerging trend has taken center stage. Ngoc Vy, a Vietnamese woman, represents this trend, knowingly being part of a clandestine relationship with her married boss.

Unconventional Love: The Affair

Vy's affair with her boss, a man 15 years her senior and a father of two, has thrived in secrecy for over half a year now. Their rendezvous are discretely arranged once a week, with limited communication to prevent any suspicion from his wife. Vy's attraction to her boss, and married men in general, is rooted in a deep-seated desire to feel special, a longing that harks back to her childhood.

Seeking Solace in the Arms of the Inaccessible

Desiring a son, Vy's parents imposed upon her expectations typically reserved for males. Vy adapted, behaving and dressing as a boy to appease them. This experience left her yearning for tender treatment from a partner, something she found in her married boss. Despite having other relationships, Vy never demands anything from her lovers, cherishing her independence and freedom.

The 'Side Girl' Phenomenon and Its Societal Impact

Vy's situation is far from unique. Social media platforms reveal numerous groups dedicated to individuals who identify as 'side girls' or 'third lovers'. These groups often boast tens to hundreds of thousands of members sharing their experiences and struggles. The phenomenon has sparked outrage from some quarters, particularly spouses affected by infidelity. It is contributing to the rising divorce rate in Vietnam, where affairs account for almost 26% of separations.

This trend underscores a shift in attitudes among young people towards marriage and fidelity. Some are adopting a more liberal approach to relationships, tolerating infidelity as long as it doesn't lead to divorce or affect their personal happiness. According to Psychologist Le Thi Minh Hoa, there is a noticeable deviation in young people's views on love, with Gen Z individuals prioritizing their freedom to love over traditional concepts of fidelity.