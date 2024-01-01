en English
Vietnam

The Story of Stagnation: Undeveloped Prime Land Plots in Ho Chi Minh City

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:23 am EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 2:26 am EST
The Story of Stagnation: Undeveloped Prime Land Plots in Ho Chi Minh City

In downtown Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC), several prime land plots, teeming with potential, remain veiled in inertia, trapped in a web of legal complications, corruption scandals, and construction delays. The city’s landscape, studded with these patches of stagnation, reveals an intricate narrative of legal conundrums and administrative failures.

Landmarks of Stagnation

At the heart of this issue is a property at 2, 4, and 6 Hai Ba Trung Street. This patch of land lies eerily unused, a silent monument to a lawsuit against former Industry and Trade Minister, Vu Huy Hoang, and others, for illegally privatizing public land. The plot, once bustling with activity, is now under the custody of the Land Fund Development Center.

Similarly, a 9,000-square-meter plot at the intersection of Nguyen Hue and Le Loi streets, which once housed the iconic Saigon Tax Trade Centre, has been gripped by legal limbo since its closure in 2016. The once vibrant center is now a silent testament to the city’s legal and administrative challenges.

Proposals and Delays

While these plots remain dormant, the city grapples with pressing issues such as traffic congestion near popular attractions. Some have proposed converting these deserted plots into parking lots, an initiative that could alleviate the traffic woes of the city.

However, several other prime locations remain undeveloped due to various legal and management challenges. The SJC Tower project, the Spirit of Saigon building, and the Lavenue Crown project, all envisioned as symbols of HCMC’s progress, remain stalled, casting long shadows over the city’s development plans.

The Larger Picture

The Phan Dinh Phung Stadium, once a hub of sporting activities, lies unused as the city struggles to determine the land transfer to a private partner for a build-transfer project. These undeveloped plots are not anomalies but represent a broader challenge. The District 1 people’s committee reports that there are 26 prime land plots in the district that remain undeveloped, painting a picture of widespread stagnation.

Addressing this, the city’s people’s committee chairman, Phan Van Mai, has announced that temporary plans will be crafted to utilize these plots until the original projects can resume. The city, however, is not alone in this struggle. Hanoi, too, grapples with similar issues of legal complications and delays that affect its unused land plots.

High-profile legal cases involving figures like Vu Huy Hoang, sentenced to 11 years for mismanagement, and Truong My Lan, charged with a colossal financial misappropriation, underscore the challenges in managing and developing prime urban land in Vietnam.

Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

