SinSuoiHo Village: A Beacon of Green Tourism in Northwest Vietnam

At a height of nearly 1,500 meters above sea level, nestled in the embrace of the SonBacMay Mountain, lies a gem of green tourism – SinSuoiHo Village. Located 30 kilometers from LaiChau City in Northwest Vietnam, this village has transformed itself into an exemplary model of sustainable travel, captivating approximately 30,000 visitors from 15 different countries.

SinSuoiHo: A Recognized Community Tourism Village

Back in 2015, the People’s Committee of LaiChau Province recognized SinSuoiHo as a community tourism village. This recognition was not unearned. The village’s conscious efforts in maintaining a clean, civilized environment, discouraging behaviors like begging, drinking, smoking, gambling, and drug abuse, have been instrumental in enhancing its appeal to tourists.

Driving Cultural Development: The Village Head’s Role

The village’s head, VangAChinh, has played a prominent role in driving cultural development. His initiative started with renovating his own home, setting a precedent for others to follow. This ripple effect has resulted in over 20 homestays dotting the village, providing tourists with an authentic taste of life in SinSuoiHo. The village also hosts a weekly market, adding to the local color, and offers restaurant services, traditional arts, and souvenirs for visitors to take back.

Agriculture and Local Economy: Interconnected

Local agriculture is not only a source of livelihood but also supports the burgeoning tourism industry by providing a supply of food for visitors. The village’s specialty, cymbidium orchids, contributes significantly to the local economy. The scenic beauty of the area, with easily accessible peaks and opportunities for cloud chasing, coupled with the golden rice season, offers a refreshing experience to tourists.

Unraveling SinSuoiHo’s Attractions

DangThuyLinh, a visitor from Hanoi, recently enjoyed the village’s attractions like the 300-year-old tree and the Heart Waterfall. The village’s charm has also attracted individuals like the café owner who settled there after falling in love with a local ethnic girl. The concluding note resonates with the mention of Ngu Chi Son Peak and Tra Su’s cajuput forest in An Giang Province, and Can Tho City’s floating markets, all underlining Vietnam’s potential in eco-friendly tourism.