Significant Surge in Durian Exports to China Marks a Bright Start for Vietnam in 2024

The northern province of Lao Cai in Vietnam has witnessed a notable surge in durian exports to China in the early days of 2024. A total of 255 tonnes have been exported through its border gates, generating an impressive revenue of nearly 1 million USD within a span of just three days. Data from the Lao Cai Border Gate Customs Office reveals that the total trade turnover via the province’s border gates has reached approximately 5.4 million USD during this period, with exports accounting for 2.8 million USD of this figure. A year-on-year comparison shows a substantial 39% increase in the total value of imports and exports through Lao Cai’s border gates.

The Impact of the RCEP Trade Pact

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) has played a significant role in boosting China-Vietnam trade relationships. There has been an increase in train and sea routes between the two trading partners since the RCEP trade pact took effect. It’s reported that south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region has dispatched or received 382 container trains hauling over 205,400 tons of goods, a nearly 70 percent increase from 2020-2021. Export volumes from Guangxi to Vietnam have shown a sharp increase of 77 percent year on year.

Infrastructure Developments

China Railway Nanning Bureau Group is taking proactive steps in building the new western land-sea corridor. This includes the construction of a logistics hub that connects international and domestic markets under the RCEP framework.

Parcel Delivery Sector: A Catalyst for Trade

China and Vietnam are leveraging the advanced parcel delivery sector to boost trade and expand further into the region. Dongxing, a border city in South China’s Guangxi Zhuang autonomous region, holds a strategic position in connecting the two countries and other parts of Southeast Asia. The flourishing parcel delivery sector in Dongxing aids the development of e-commerce and foreign trade. Vietnamese products like slippers, coffee, ao dai, bamboo products, conical hats, and herbal ointments have found favor in China, while Chinese clothes and small electronic appliances are popular among Vietnamese consumers. Parcel delivery companies in Dongxing operate delivery services in China as well as international logistics operations across the border. YTO Express, one of China’s major parcel delivery companies, handles a large number of parcels destined for Vietnam at their Dongxing distribution center. It takes about three days for a parcel to reach Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, from Dongxing. China’s well-developed parcel delivery network has made it possible to transport parcels from around the country to Dongxing in a quick span, further facilitating trade between China and Vietnam.

Lao Cai province has set its sights high for 2024, aiming for a total import-export revenue via its border gates of 4.5 billion USD. This would mark a significant 264.7% rise from the previous year’s figures.

