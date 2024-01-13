en English
Education

Shedding Light on Vietnam’s Medical History: Bui Thi Ha’s ‘Western Medicine in Tonkin’

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:06 am EST
Shedding Light on Vietnam’s Medical History: Bui Thi Ha’s ‘Western Medicine in Tonkin’

Peering into the annals of Vietnam’s medical history, Bui Thi Ha’s new book, ‘Western Medicine in Tonkin’, presents an intriguing narrative of the rise and transformation of Western medicine in the northern regions of the country. Spanning from the 1870s to the mid-20th century, the book is a reflection of Ha’s meticulous research, which earned her first prize at the prestigious Pham Thanh Duat History Awards.

Unraveling the Fabric of Medical History

Ha’s work, an extension of her PhD thesis, is a product of rigorous exploration, including an examination of original French-language sources and in-depth consultations with health specialists. The narrative threads together the significant changes that Western medicine brought to northern Vietnam, sparking the development of a modern healthcare system, fortifying the region’s response to epidemics, and nurturing a Vietnamese medical workforce.

Politicization Under French Colonial Rule

While acknowledging the positive aspects, Ha also casts light on the darker side of this transformative period—the politicization of healthcare under French colonial rule. This critical viewpoint offers a balanced perspective, allowing readers to understand the nuanced impacts of Western medicine on Vietnamese society.

Key Highlights of the Book

The book illuminates three significant areas: the establishment of the Pasteur Institute and its pioneering vaccine research, the coexistence of Western and traditional medicine, and the Vietnamese people’s adaptation to Western medicine alongside their resistance to French colonialism. These aspects provide a comprehensive view of the multifaceted relationship between medicine, society, and politics in historical Vietnam.

Esteemed Professor Do Quang Hung lauds the book for transcending the scope of a traditional PhD thesis. In his view, Ha’s work provides a crucial foundation for understanding the history of Western medicine in Vietnam. As the book awaits its publication by Ho Chi Minh General Publishing House, it is poised to shed light on a pivotal chapter of Vietnam’s medical history for scholars and readers worldwide.

Education History Vietnam
Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

