Rumors Debunked: Doan Thien An, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, Eligible for Exams at Greenwich Vietnam

Miss Doan Thien An, the reigning Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, was enveloped in a wave of online rumors recently, suggesting that she had been barred from taking her semester examinations at Greenwich University Vietnam due to a high rate of absenteeism. These rumors, which began to gain traction on Thursday, were rooted in an alleged list indicating that An had missed 37 classes, landing her with an absenteeism rate of 53%. The list suggested that she was ineligible for exams due to her high absence rate.

University Director Refutes Rumors

Nguyen Nhut Tan, the director of Greenwich Vietnam, promptly stepped in to dispel these rumors. According to Tan, An, who is a first-year student, is currently enrolled in an English preparatory program. This program, contrary to the circulating rumors, does not require semester examinations. This substantial information served as a factual counter to the rumors surrounding An’s academic performance.

Statement from An’s Management

Amidst the rumor-infested environment, An’s management felt the need to issue an official statement. They underscored An’s adherence to her academic requirements and highlighted the adjusted schedule she follows to effectively juggle her responsibilities as a student and a beauty queen. The statement went on to appeal to the public to halt the spread of misinformation about An’s academic standing.

Doan Thien An – Beauty Queen and Student

An, 23, has garnered considerable success in her pageant career. She made it to the top 20 at the 2022 Miss Grand International pageant and bagged the “Best National Costume” award. Alongside her flourishing modeling career, An continues to pursue her undergraduate degree, striking a balance between her professional and academic pursuits.