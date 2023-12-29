en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

Rumors Debunked: Doan Thien An, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, Eligible for Exams at Greenwich Vietnam

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: December 29, 2023 at 5:56 am EST
Rumors Debunked: Doan Thien An, Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, Eligible for Exams at Greenwich Vietnam

Miss Doan Thien An, the reigning Miss Grand Vietnam 2022, was enveloped in a wave of online rumors recently, suggesting that she had been barred from taking her semester examinations at Greenwich University Vietnam due to a high rate of absenteeism. These rumors, which began to gain traction on Thursday, were rooted in an alleged list indicating that An had missed 37 classes, landing her with an absenteeism rate of 53%. The list suggested that she was ineligible for exams due to her high absence rate.

University Director Refutes Rumors

Nguyen Nhut Tan, the director of Greenwich Vietnam, promptly stepped in to dispel these rumors. According to Tan, An, who is a first-year student, is currently enrolled in an English preparatory program. This program, contrary to the circulating rumors, does not require semester examinations. This substantial information served as a factual counter to the rumors surrounding An’s academic performance.

Statement from An’s Management

Amidst the rumor-infested environment, An’s management felt the need to issue an official statement. They underscored An’s adherence to her academic requirements and highlighted the adjusted schedule she follows to effectively juggle her responsibilities as a student and a beauty queen. The statement went on to appeal to the public to halt the spread of misinformation about An’s academic standing.

Doan Thien An – Beauty Queen and Student

An, 23, has garnered considerable success in her pageant career. She made it to the top 20 at the 2022 Miss Grand International pageant and bagged the “Best National Costume” award. Alongside her flourishing modeling career, An continues to pursue her undergraduate degree, striking a balance between her professional and academic pursuits.

0
Education Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kenya's Council of Governors Denies Agreement to Transfer Early Childhood Education Centers

By Israel Ojoko

Parents Shoulder the Burden of Soaring College Costs

By Saboor Bayat

Isoko Professionals Association Lauded for Combating Illiteracy and Unemployment in Isoko Land

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Shrinking Student Debt: Experts Share Effective Repayment Strategies

By Hadeel Hashem

Revamped CBSE Board Exams 2024: What's New? ...
@Education · 3 hours
Revamped CBSE Board Exams 2024: What's New? ...
heart comment 0
The High Stakes and High Costs of College Applications

By Safak Costu

The High Stakes and High Costs of College Applications
Teacher-Student Scandal in Karnataka: A Blurry Line of Conduct

By Rafia Tasleem

Teacher-Student Scandal in Karnataka: A Blurry Line of Conduct
Tentative Agreement Reached, Possible End to Quebec Teachers’ Strike

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Tentative Agreement Reached, Possible End to Quebec Teachers' Strike
Assam’s Major Recruitment Drive: 5500 Assistant Teacher Vacancies Announced

By Dil Bar Irshad

Assam's Major Recruitment Drive: 5500 Assistant Teacher Vacancies Announced
Latest Headlines
World News
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
10 seconds
Government Announces New Public Health Initiative on NBSLiveAt1
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
2 mins
New York City Restricts Migrant Arrivals Amid Southern Border Crisis
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
4 mins
Escalating Tensions: Israeli Forces Intensify Actions in Palestinian Territories
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
5 mins
Uganda Confronts Array of Challenges: From Child Protection to Infrastructure
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
6 mins
Australia Secures Series Win Over Pakistan in Boxing Day Test
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
11 mins
Busoga MPs Call for Replacement of Parish Development Model in Uganda
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
14 mins
Siddaramaiah Draws a Line between Hinduism and Hindutva, Criticizes BJP
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
14 mins
Ugandan President Museveni Pledges to Facilitate Peace Talks in Sudan
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
15 mins
United Medical Group Re-registers in Russia Amidst Legislative Changes and Escalating Conflict in Ukraine
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
1 hour
Egypt Proposes Three-Stage Peace Plan to Resolve Gaza Conflict
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
2 hours
Horrific Highway Crash in New South Wales: Two Dead, Five Critical
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
3 hours
World Population Set to Surpass 8 Billion: U.S. Census Bureau
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
3 hours
Western Australian Judge Releases Teenage Detainee Amidst Concerns of 'Barbaric' Detention Conditions
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
3 hours
Lithgow Highway Tragedy: Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
3 hours
Sydney Police Hunt for Trio Linked to Attempted Kidnapping Caught on CCTV
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
3 hours
NSW Multi-Vehicle Collision Claims Two Lives, Elevates National Road Toll
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
3 hours
Victoria's Mushroom Mystery Deepens as Accused's Residence Gets Burglarized
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia
3 hours
Critical Blood Shortage Spurs Urgent Call for Donors in Australia

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app