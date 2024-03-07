Revolutionizing Lubricants: PURAGLOBE Leads with Sustainable API Group III Base Oils

At the forefront of lubricant technology, PURAGLOBE is setting new standards in the production of sustainable, high-quality base oils, marking a significant shift in the global market. Speaking at the ALIA Annual Meeting in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, PURAGLOBE's CEO, Andreas Schueppel, shared insights into the future of re-refined base oils and their pivotal role in meeting the automotive industry's demand for high-performance lubricants.

Technological Breakthroughs in Re-Refining

The evolution of re-refining technology has paved the way for the production of Group II and III quality re-refined base oils (RRBO), with PURAGLOBE standing as the world's premier producer of "non-virgin" API Group III base oils. This advancement not only demonstrates the potential for sustainable lubricant production but also addresses the growing demand for high-performance engine oils. According to Andreas Schueppel, the capacity for Group III re-refined base oil is expected to double in the next 12 years, underscoring the industry's commitment to sustainability and quality.

Setting New Standards in Lubricant Quality

PURAGLOBE's innovations extend beyond re-refining technology. The company was the first to produce a variety of fully sustainable, fully synthetic finished lubricants, including the 0W-20 viscosity grade for the automotive sector. In collaboration with additive suppliers, PURAGLOBE is now developing OW-16 and plans for OW-8 viscosity grades, highlighting their dedication to pushing the boundaries of lubricant performance. These developments are crucial for the automotive industry, which continually seeks more efficient and environmentally friendly lubricants.

Industry Trends and Future Directions

Dr. H. Ernest Henderson from K&E Petroleum Consulting, LLC, further emphasized the industry's shift toward higher quality re-refined base stocks, with nearly 60% now meeting Group II and Group III standards. This trend is expected to continue, driven by improvements in feed quality and process technologies. Henderson also highlighted the critical role of feedstock collection in enhancing the quality and efficiency of re-refined base oils, pointing out that the industry's future lies in technological advancements and strategic partnerships.

As the lubricants market evolves, PURAGLOBE's pioneering efforts in producing sustainable, high-quality base oils are shaping the future of automotive lubricants. Their commitment to innovation, coupled with industry trends towards higher quality and sustainability, suggests a promising horizon for the lubricants industry. The shift towards sustainable and high-performance lubricants not only addresses environmental concerns but also meets the evolving needs of the automotive sector, marking a new era in lubricant technology.