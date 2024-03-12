Revolutionizing Job Recruitment: Luxshare ICT Taps Into Livestreaming for Hiring Surge

Luxshare ICT, a prominent Chinese firm known for manufacturing Apple components, is taking an innovative approach to tackle its massive hiring challenge. In Bac Giang Province, near Hanoi, the company aims to fill over 2,000 positions, including high-level technicians, by leveraging the power of livestreaming on social media platforms such as TikTok and Facebook.

This strategy has not only broadened their reach but also allowed potential candidates to interact directly with recruiters, transforming the traditional recruitment process.

Embracing Digital Platforms for Recruitment

With the resurgence of orders and the consequential spike in production, the demand for workers in the electrical components manufacturing sector has skyrocketed. Facing the daunting task of recruiting thousands of workers monthly, Luxshare ICT and other companies in Bac Giang have turned to social media livestreaming.

This approach is based on in-depth research into the online behavior of the Vietnamese youth, who are increasingly spending more time on platforms like TikTok and Facebook. Livestreaming has proven to be a practical and effective recruitment channel, offering a glimpse into the company's culture and answering questions about job benefits directly.

Training and Execution

The initiative to use livestreaming for recruitment began in early March, with HR employees undergoing special training to master this new method. The training covered essential skills such as using broadcasting devices, video editing, scriptwriting, and engaging with the audience through the screen.

The primary goal was to make the livestreams as interactive and informative as possible, ensuring that potential candidates could get a comprehensive understanding of the job opportunities and benefits. This direct interaction has been a game-changer, allowing the company to reach a wider audience and make the recruitment process more transparent and accessible.

Impact and Future Prospects

The livestream recruitment tactic has shown promising results, with a significant increase in viewer engagement and interest in job openings. This method has not only made it easier for candidates to learn about the company and its offerings but has also streamlined the recruitment process, making it more efficient and effective.

As the recruitment season peaks, the success of these livestreams could reshape how companies approach hiring, signaling a shift towards more digital and interactive methods. This innovative strategy may well set a new standard for recruitment in the tech industry and beyond, as companies strive to adapt to the evolving digital landscape and the changing preferences of the workforce.