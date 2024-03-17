Reviving Beauty: HCMC Tackles Over 100 Tons of Trash in Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe Canal Cleanup

At 6 a.m. on Saturday, in a sweeping effort to restore one of Ho Chi Minh City's most cherished natural assets, over 10 employees from the HCMC Urban Environment Company commenced an ambitious cleanup operation. Their target: the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal, a once-polluted waterway that had transformed into the city's pride following a comprehensive renovation 13 years prior. However, after a month-long accumulation of refuse, due to a lapse in contract renewals for garbage collection, the canal once again faced a dire environmental crisis.

Challenges and Strategies

The operation began near Bridge No.1, where two boats were deployed to navigate the 40 m-long segment of the canal now choked with over 100 tons of garbage and water hyacinths, emanating a foul odor. The task was daunting, not only due to the volume of waste but also because of the logistical challenges posed by low-lying bridges which necessitated that work commence at 3 a.m. during low water levels. Truong Van Ho, the head of the collection team, remarked on the unprecedented scale of trash accumulation since the canal's renovation in 2011, attributing it to both sewer discharge and littering by local residents.

On the Frontlines of Cleanup

Nguyen Xuan Son, piloting one of the cleanup boats, detailed the difficulties in navigating the trash-strewn waters, from entangled plastic bags hampering the boat's propeller to the cumbersome removal of large debris like tree trunks and mattresses. Despite these hurdles, the team's determination was palpable. Thanh Son, armed with a rake, alongside his colleagues, worked tirelessly to clear the water's surface, a stark contrast to the usual three tons of daily trash they were accustomed to handling. The effort required to clear this segment has already surpassed expectations, with five truckloads of trash removed since Friday, a testament to the severity of the situation.

Community Impact and Hope for Renewal

For residents like Phan Thanh Quang, the canal's deterioration over the past month has been a source of distress, with the pervasive stench deterring people from nearing the beloved waterway. The cleanup operation not only signifies an attempt to mitigate an immediate environmental hazard but also reflects a broader challenge facing urban centers worldwide: balancing development with ecological preservation. As the team progresses, with an estimated ten days to complete the cleanup, there's a collective hope among the community and the cleanup crew alike for the Nhieu Loc-Thi Nghe canal to reclaim its title as the most beautiful canal in downtown HCMC, serving as a reminder of the continuous effort required to maintain our natural habitats in the face of urban expansion.