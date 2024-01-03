en English
Fashion

Renowned Designer Tuan to Host Star-Studded Fashion Show

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:13 am EST
Renowned Designer Tuan to Host Star-Studded Fashion Show

Fashion aficionado Tuan, a renowned designer, is gearing up to host a fashion show that will see an array of beauty pageant winners gracing his creations. The lineup, a veritable who’s who of the pageant world, includes Miss Global 2022 Shane Tormes, Miss Earth France 2022 Alison Carrasco, Miss Universe Norway 2019 Helene Abildsnes, and Miss Grand Ukraine 2014 Nadiya Karplyuk. However, the identity of the show’s vedette, or leading model, remains shrouded in mystery.

The Designer’s Journey

Born in 1992, Tuan is an alumnus of the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, where he graduated as the top student in Fashion Design in 2015. His journey in the fashion world has been marked by his evening gown designs, creations that have caught the eye of beauty queens worldwide. His designs have graced numerous beauty contests, often contributing to the victories of the contestants who wore them.

A Reputation in the Pageant Circuit

The impact of Tuan’s work in the pageant circuit is irrefutable. His reputation was recently underscored when he was commissioned to design over 50 outfits for participants of the Miss Grand International 2023. Out of the 70 contestants in the event, 13 chose to showcase his designs. Among the pageant winners who have been dressed by Tuan, we find names like Miss Grand Australia 2023 Mikaela-Rose Fowler, Miss Supranational Caribbean 2023 Andreina Pereira, and Miss Universe 2022 second runner-up Andreina Martínez.

A Celebration of a Decade in Fashion

The upcoming show, titled ‘Dreams Come True,’ is more than just a fashion event. Set to take place on January 5 in Ba Ria – Vung Tau, it represents a celebration of Tuan’s 10 years in the profession. The event emphasizes positivity and creativity, mirroring the values that have guided Tuan’s career. With a collection that utilizes high-quality materials and techniques, the fashion show promises to be a spectacle of elegance and style. As we wait for the curtain to rise, the world watches with bated breath to see who will be the vedette of this grand event.

Fashion Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

