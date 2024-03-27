Relocation of Vietnam's Oldest Industrial Park Stirs Worker Uncertainty in Dong Nai

The impending redevelopment of Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park, Vietnam's first and oldest industrial site, into a commercial urban area, has sparked concerns among its workforce over job stability and future prospects. Le Dang Quynh Anh, a 20-year veteran at the Dielac milk factory, and Phan Van Giang, a long-time camera operator, embody the anxieties faced by employees who have built their lives around the park. The move threatens to disrupt the livelihoods of thousands, forcing them to grapple with potential unemployment or the daunting prospect of starting anew elsewhere.

Decades of Dedication at Risk

Workers at Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park, established in 1963, find themselves at a crossroads. The planned transformation of the park due to environmental concerns and modernization needs has left employees like Anh and Giang fearing for their families' futures. With average salaries around VND20-25 million, these workers have not only invested their careers but also anchored their families' lives to the stability that the park's companies provided. The prospect of relocation brings to the forefront the challenge of maintaining a similar standard of living while being uprooted from a community they have long been part of.

The Human Cost of Industrial Progress

The redevelopment project impacts an estimated 21,000 workers across 76 businesses. Dong Nai's authorities have pledged VND1.27 trillion to support affected workers, emphasizing retraining and livelihood assistance. However, the effectiveness of these measures in providing real, sustainable solutions for workers accustomed to specific trades remains to be seen. The story of Luong Thanh Loc, a 48-year-old worker at the Dong Nai Rubber Corporation, underscores the plight many face: deep specialization in a field with limited transferability to new industries, compounded by the challenge of re-entering the workforce at an advanced age.

Seeking Solutions Amidst Uncertainty

As businesses and local authorities scramble to mitigate the fallout, the focus has turned to strategies for retaining talent and ensuring continued employment. Some companies have hinted at relocation packages and financial aids, but the broader concern is whether these efforts will suffice in addressing the systemic issues of job scarcity and skill mismatch. The narrative of workers like Anh, Giang, and Loc highlights a critical aspect of industrialization: the need for a balanced approach that considers both economic growth and the welfare of the workforce that powers it.

As Dong Nai navigates through this transitional period, the story of Bien Hoa 1 Industrial Park serves as a poignant reminder of the complexities involved in modernizing while striving to protect the livelihoods of those caught in the wake of progress. The outcomes of this endeavor could set a precedent for how Vietnam, and similar economies, approach the human dimension of industrial evolution.