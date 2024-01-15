Recruitment Challenges Stall Progress at Long Thanh International Airport

The main contractor for the terminal construction at Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam, IC Ictas Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, is grappling with a significant recruitment problem. Despite offering substantial salaries, equivalent to $3,200 to $16,300 per month, the company has failed to fill 31 specialized roles. Positions such as contractor representative, project director, deputy director, and various managerial roles remain vacant.

Airport Development: A Monumental Task

The airport, a paramount infrastructure project, is estimated to cost 336.63 trillion Vietnamese Dong. Upon completion, it is designed to handle up to 100 million passengers annually. The first phase, expected to conclude by 2025, aims to serve 25 million passengers.

Highly-Skilled Roles in Demand

These job roles demand candidates with a minimum of three years of relevant experience, a bachelor’s degree, and proficiency in English. The inability to fill these key positions has led to the Dong Nai authorities authorizing the contractor to seek foreign hires for these posts.

Implications for the Construction Industry

The recruitment challenge faced by IC Ictas Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi underlines the difficulties in finding suitable candidates for high-level positions in the construction industry, even when competitive salaries are on offer. This issue reaches beyond the borders of Vietnam and has potential implications for major infrastructure projects worldwide.