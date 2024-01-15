en English
Business

Recruitment Challenges Stall Progress at Long Thanh International Airport

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:22 am EST
Recruitment Challenges Stall Progress at Long Thanh International Airport

The main contractor for the terminal construction at Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province, Vietnam, IC Ictas Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi, is grappling with a significant recruitment problem. Despite offering substantial salaries, equivalent to $3,200 to $16,300 per month, the company has failed to fill 31 specialized roles. Positions such as contractor representative, project director, deputy director, and various managerial roles remain vacant.

Airport Development: A Monumental Task

The airport, a paramount infrastructure project, is estimated to cost 336.63 trillion Vietnamese Dong. Upon completion, it is designed to handle up to 100 million passengers annually. The first phase, expected to conclude by 2025, aims to serve 25 million passengers.

Highly-Skilled Roles in Demand

These job roles demand candidates with a minimum of three years of relevant experience, a bachelor’s degree, and proficiency in English. The inability to fill these key positions has led to the Dong Nai authorities authorizing the contractor to seek foreign hires for these posts.

Implications for the Construction Industry

The recruitment challenge faced by IC Ictas Insaat Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi underlines the difficulties in finding suitable candidates for high-level positions in the construction industry, even when competitive salaries are on offer. This issue reaches beyond the borders of Vietnam and has potential implications for major infrastructure projects worldwide.

Business Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

