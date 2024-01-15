en English
Vietnam

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Shared Vietnam Vacation Fuels Dating Rumors

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:06 am EST
Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda: Shared Vietnam Vacation Fuels Dating Rumors

Actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, the subjects of persistent dating rumors, have recently sent the rumor mill into overdrive with their individual posts from Vietnam. The speculation around their relationship status has been long-standing, and the recent social media activity has only served to intensify it. Amid rumors of an impending engagement, Rashmika charmed her followers by sharing pictures from Vietnam, depicting her sporting a local hat and exploring various locales.

Speculation Fueled by Shared Destinations

While Vijay does not appear in Rashmika’s photos, fans were quick to speculate about their shared location. The pictures were thought to be taken at a market similar to one where Vijay previously posted his own snapshots from a Vietnamese trip. This overlap led to heightened speculation about whether the actors were vacationing together. In one of Vijay’s posts from earlier this month, he was seen laughing during a meal at a street-side stall in Vietnam.

Engagement Rumors and Potential Film Reunion

The engagement rumors gained traction after reports by News18 hinted that both actors’ families have given their consent for the marriage. These reports suggest that the couple is expected to tie the knot in the second week of February. However, neither Rashmika nor Vijay have confirmed these rumors. In addition to speculation about their personal lives, there are also whispers in the industry about a potential professional reunion between the two. Rumors suggest that Rashmika might replace Sreeleela in an untitled film directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, in which Vijay is also set to star.

Upcoming Projects Amidst Rumors

While the rumors circulate, both actors are maintaining a steady focus on their careers. Vijay is all set to leave his mark with the upcoming film ‘Family Star’, directed by Parasuram Petla. On the other hand, Rashmika is riding high on the success wave of her recent film ‘Animal’, where she shared the screen with Ranbir Kapoor. As fans and followers eagerly await an official confirmation or denial of the rumors, the actors continue to captivate audiences with their performances, both on and off the silver screen.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Vietnam

