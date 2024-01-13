en English
Vietnam

Prominent Vietnamese Monk Steps Down Amid Scandal

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:11 pm EST
Prominent Vietnamese Monk Steps Down Amid Scandal

In a development that has sent shockwaves through the spiritual foundations of Vietnam, Thich Nhuan Nghi, known by his secular name Le Trung Hai, has been granted his request to leave the monkhood by the Vietnam Buddhist Sangha’s management committee. This decision follows a meeting where Hai showed contrition for his actions, which have marred the reputation of the Sangha and Buddhist monks more widely.

Scandal Shakes Sangha

The situation came to light following the widespread circulation of photos on social media that depicted Hai in an ‘inappropriate’ relationship with a woman. The pictures, which showed a man resembling Hai in situations that are at odds with the tenets of monkhood, sparked widespread outcry in the community. Serving as the abbot of Tu Duc Pagoda in Vinh Cuu District at the time, Hai’s actions have provoked public outrage and raised questions about the moral integrity within the folds of the Buddhist leadership in Vietnam.

Resignation Amidst Repercussions

The ramifications of this scandal have far-reaching consequences, with Hai stepping down from his religious role and responsibilities within the Buddhist community. The Sangha’s decision to accept his resignation marks a significant moment in the history of the Sangha, highlighting the moral line that guides religious leaders and the consequences of crossing it.

Impact on Vietnam’s Buddhist Community

The incident has undeniably left a scar on the Buddhist community in Vietnam, a country where Buddhism is the most widely practised religion. The incident has not only shaken the faith of many followers but also emphasized the need for maintaining the sanctity of religious institutions and the conduct of their leaders. As the dust settles on this unfortunate incident, it’s hoped that the Sangha and the wider Buddhist community can use it as a lesson to reinforce the importance of moral conduct amongst its leaders.

Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

