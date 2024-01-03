Prof. Furuta Motoo on Vietnam’s Cultural Industries and Regional Stature

In an illuminating conversation, Prof. Furuta Motoo, Rector of the Vietnam Japan University, underscored the pivotal role of vibrant cultural industries in enhancing Vietnam’s regional prominence. Prof. Furuta, who first graced Vietnam with his presence in 1974, has been deeply moved by the distinctiveness of Vietnamese culture and the people’s spirit.

Vietnam’s Unique Cultural Blend

What sets Vietnam apart, according to Prof. Furuta, is its blend of intense patriotic fervor and welcoming openness to global cultures. The nation’s continuous resistance against foreign invasions and its successful integration into the global community, while safeguarding its national identity, stand out as key cultural traits.

Culture: The Bedrock of Society

At the 2021 national conference on culture, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong emphasized culture’s indispensability as the spiritual foundation of society and as the nation’s internal strength. The conference was convened following the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress, which underscored the cruciality of cultural progression as a tool to nurture individuals of dignity and foster a wholesome cultural environment.

Cultural Industries and Economic Growth

Prof. Furuta espoused the importance of economic development for cultural preservation and vice versa, for societal stability. The 13th National Party Congress laid out fresh objectives for the evolution of cultural industries and the perfection of the cultural marketplace, aligning cultural growth with economic expansion and societal progress. The Professor also underscored the role of ‘soft power’ in forging equal partnerships in East Asia. He expressed optimism that Vietnam’s cultural industries would amplify its stature and catalyze the formation of an equal partnership with Japan.

Vietnam’s Diplomatic Progress

Vietnam’s foreign affairs and diplomacy activities in 2023 were marked by the nation’s efforts to preserve a peaceful and stable environment, bolster its reputation, and facilitate international integration. The country successfully organized high-level foreign visits and activities, strengthened diplomatic ties, and actively participated in pivotal multilateral forums and mechanisms. Vietnam’s economic diplomacy initiatives have been instrumental in stimulating economic growth and attracting foreign direct investment. Furthermore, the nation’s strides in foreign information, cultural diplomacy, and citizen protection were noteworthy, as were the advancements made in building and developing the diplomatic sector.