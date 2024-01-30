Phu Quoc's $4M Hotel Dismantled: A Stark Reminder of Compliance and Conservation

In the heart of Phu Quoc City, a towering 12-story hotel stands as a testament to unchecked urbanization. The $4 million edifice, a glaring anomaly on the otherwise tranquil Tran Hung Dao Street, is now being systematically dismantled. A consequence of its construction flouting approved plans, the hotel's fate underscores the robust measures being taken to curb illegal construction on the idyllic resort island.

From Grandeur to Rubble

The hotel, sprawling across 2,700 square meters, is owned by Vu Manh Hung, who poured approximately VND100 billion into the project. The process of deconstruction, initiated from the top three floors, is a painstaking endeavor expected to span three months and incur substantial costs. However, this swift descent from grandeur to rubble is not as abrupt as it may seem.

A Tale of Non-Compliance

In August 2022, Hung was slapped with a hefty fine exceeding VND60 million. His transgressions? Unauthorized use of land and a brazen alteration of the property's intended use from green space to non-agricultural purposes. Initially, Hung agreed to pay the fine but staunchly opposed the idea of razing the building. However, the firm stand taken by the Phu Quoc People's Committee, which demanded the hotel's dismantling, eventually led to Hung's capitulation. The deadline for the completion of this mammoth task is June 1, 2023.

Phu Quoc's Battle Against Unlawful Construction

This incident, while significant in its magnitude, is not an isolated one. Phu Quoc, a tourist magnet drawing 2-3 million visitors annually, is grappling with a surge in unauthorized structures. From villas to bungalows, numerous such edifices have been dismantled due to their encroachment on public lands or conservation areas. This illegal construction spree is casting a long shadow over the island's reputation as a pristine tourist destination.

In conclusion, the dismantling of the 12-story hotel in Phu Quoc is a clear signal of the authorities' resolve to tackle illegal construction head-on. It serves as a reminder to developers about the importance of adhering to approved plans and respecting the island's delicate balance between development and conservation.