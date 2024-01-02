en English
Philippines

Philippines President Marcos Jr. Receives Credentials of New Vietnamese Ambassador

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:54 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Philippines President Marcos Jr. Receives Credentials of New Vietnamese Ambassador

In a significant diplomatic event on 2 January 2024, President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos Jr. of the Philippines welcomed the credentials of His Excellency Lai Thai Binh, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam to the Republic of the Philippines. The formal presentation of credentials ceremony transpired at the historical Malacanang Palace, a momentous event reflecting the ongoing diplomatic relations between the two nations.

A Symbolic Gesture of Mutual Recognition

The ceremony, a time-honored practice in the world of international relations, serves as a formal acceptance of the new ambassador by the host nation. H.E. Lai Thai Binh’s presentation of credentials to President Marcos Jr. signifies not only his official commencement of tenure but also the Philippines’ acknowledgment and acceptance of his role.

(Read Also: Major Power Outage Hits Western Visayas: Calls for Sustainable Solution Intensify)

Reinforcing a Strong Diplomatic Bond

This event underlines the continuing diplomatic rapport between the Philippines and Vietnam, two Southeast Asian nations with a shared history and intertwined destinies. The commitment to collaboration and mutual respect forms the cornerstone of their international dealings, a fact underscored by this recent ceremony.

(Read Also: Philippines’ DSWD Restarts Issuance of Guarantee Letters, Suspends Cash Assistance)

Setting the Course for Future Collaborations

As H.E. Lai Thai Binh assumes his role as the Vietnamese Ambassador to the Philippines, the potential for enhanced bilateral relations and cooperative endeavors becomes more tangible. The ceremony sets the stage for a renewed focus on joint initiatives, fostering a spirit of amity and cooperation that resonates far beyond the grandeur of Malacanang Palace.

Philippines Vietnam
BNN Correspondents

