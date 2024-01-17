Pet Rescue Cafés in Vietnam: A Safe Haven for Abandoned Pets

In the bustling city of Saigon, Vietnam, an American man named Alex Ward has breathed life into an ingenious concept: a pet rescue café. These unique establishments offer more than just a place to savor a cup of coffee. They function as sanctuaries and adoption centers for abandoned and often disabled dogs and cats.

Blending Coffee Culture with Animal Rescue

Alex, along with his friends Geneva, a Filipino national, and a local Vietnamese friend, inaugurated the first café in 2019 in the An Phu Ward, a neighborhood teeming with expatriates. These cafés have emerged as sanctuaries where visitors can interact with the animals, discover their stories, and potentially offer them a new home.

Rigorous Adoption Process

Prospective adopters undertake a meticulous process, including a 60-question application, a survey on living space, and a two-week trial period. This intense procedure ensures the pets find stable homes, preventing them from experiencing the trauma of abandonment again.

The Impact of Pet Rescue Cafes

Alex has launched two shops in Ho Chi Minh City, collectively caring for 70 rescued pets. Over four years, he has overseen 110 adoptions. The majority of the rescue expenses are funded by café profits, with Alex supplementing the remainder. Stories of triumph include May, a dog with an amputated leg, and Min Min, a blind dog, both of whom found loving homes. The focus of these cafés is not on the number of adoptions, but on the quality, ensuring each pet secures a suitable and permanent home.