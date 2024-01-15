Nguyen Coffee Supply Brews Success with Inclusion in Sprouts Farmers Market's Innovation Program

Nguyen Coffee Supply, the trailblazer in America's specialty Vietnamese coffee market, has reached a major milestone by having all three of its Vietnamese coffee Ready-to-Drink (RTD) products chosen for inclusion in the distinguished Sprouts Farmers Market's Innovation Program. This program, known for its focus on introducing breakthrough products, will showcase Nguyen Coffee Supply's RTD offerings in over 400 stores across 23 states. This marks the company's pioneering entry into Sprouts Farmers Market, a respected name known for its emphasis on fresh, health-conscious offerings.

A Major Step in Retail Expansion

This accomplishment comes as part of Nguyen Coffee Supply's broader retail expansion strategy, which has resulted in an impressive doubling of its retail presence in 2023. This expansion is a testament to the company's strategic foresight and its unwavering commitment to promoting robusta coffee and supporting historically marginalized coffee communities.

The Power of Robusta Coffee

The company's founder and CEO, Sahra Nguyen, has attributed the brand's success in a fiercely competitive market to their use of robusta coffee. This type of coffee, known for its richness and depth of flavor, has helped set Nguyen Coffee Supply apart from other brands in the industry. Sahra Nguyen's excitement over this recognition underscores the company's dedication to its mission and its readiness to continue making strides in the market.

National Distribution and Critical Acclaim

Beyond its inclusion in Sprouts Farmers Market, Nguyen Coffee Supply has also achieved national distribution through Whole Foods Market and offers direct-to-consumer shipping to all 50 states and several international locations. This wide-ranging availability speaks volumes about the company's growth and influence. Furthermore, Nguyen Coffee Supply's RTD products have received critical acclaim from various publications, and the company has been recognized for its contributions to the coffee industry and diversity in entrepreneurship.

In summary, this latest development signifies a significant milestone for Nguyen Coffee Supply and cements its position as a leading player in the coffee industry. With its commitment to quality and inclusivity, the company continues to brew success and set new standards in the market.