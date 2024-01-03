New Zealand Scientists Explore Dragon Fruit as Potential Commercial Crop

In a calculated experiment, New Zealand scientists have embarked on a mission to assess the viability of dragon fruit as a potential commercial crop. This initiative, which commenced in 2020 at the Plant & Food Research’s Kerikeri site, aims to gauge the climatic adaptation and economic feasibility of harnessing this exotic fruit.

Collaborative Efforts and Cultivar Comparisons

The trial involves a meticulous comparison of Vietnamese-developed dragon fruit cultivars with local ones. Despite New Zealand’s weather not being traditionally ideal for dragon fruit cultivation, innovative techniques such as raised mounds, large pots, and the use of covers or tunnels are being employed. These methods are intended to empower the cultivation of the fruit in a variety of conditions, even on land typically deemed unproductive.

This project is a result of a collaboration stretching back to 2013 with the Southern Horticultural Research Institute in Vietnam. The aim is to enhance the value of the dragon fruit industry, a pursuit that has already borne fruit, quite literally.

Novel Cultivars and Increased Yield

Plant & Food Research scientists have successfully created three new dragon fruit cultivars. They boast novel flavors, colors, and enhanced disease tolerance, specifically against canker, a particularly destructive disease for dragon fruit. These varieties include red-skinned types featuring white, pink, and dark red flesh.

VentureFruit, a commercial entity, holds exclusive rights to these varieties and is set to develop them first in Vietnam for export. As part of the project, a new T-bar growing system has also been introduced, which has the potential to double yields and improve pest and disease control.

Health Benefits and Industry Applications

Dragon fruit, besides its exotic appeal, is rich in antioxidants, vitamins, minerals, and prebiotic fiber. It is highly valued in Asia for both its health benefits and symbolic red color. The fruit’s juice is used as a natural colorant, and by-products from processing have applications in the food and pharmaceutical industries. These additional uses add further value to the industry, and it will be interesting to see how this venture unfolds in the coming years.