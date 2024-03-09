Nam Nghiep Village Captivates with Taomeo Blossoms: A Spring Spectacle in Son La

Nestled along the trekking path to Ta Chi Nhu Peak, Nam Nghiep Village in Ngoc Chien Commune, Muong La District, Son La Province has emerged as a favored destination for tourists. During this time of the year, amidst its rugged charm, the village draws visitors eager to capture the sight of taomeo flowers painting the mountains and forests white. Adorning the villagers' homes and the hillsides, these trees are integral to the Hmong people's way of life. When the flowers bloom, it's a sign that spring has arrived. By September - October, the fruit is ready for harvest for various culinary uses, from making wine to sweet treats. Nguyen Trong Cung, a 29-year-old traveler from the northern province of Thai Binh, captured the flowers during his visit to Nam Nghiep Village in early March. These blooms stay at their most beautiful until early April, and their longevity is influenced by weather patterns. The villagers' pathway home is framed with the beauty of the white flowers. Located about 10 kilometers away from Ngoc Chien Commune Center, visitors can reach Nam Nghiep Village via motorbike or pickup truck. Cuong also mentioned renting a car for about VND300,000 ($12) per person for a round trip.

Exploring the Unique Beauty of Taomeo Flowers

While taomeo flowers may not have the pure white look as some other flowers, Cung believes they still have a natural beauty that mirrors the simplicity of the locals. The flowers reveal themselves with five ivory-white petals, accented by yellow and brown pistils. Remembering his past visits, Cung reminisced about the flower season in 2022, when all taomeo trees in the region were covered in white blossoms. This year, the blooming period is expected to last 1 - 2 weeks.

A Serene Village Awaits Visitors

Currently, there aren't many tourists visiting the village. Normally, a day trip to the village is enough to see the flowers and take photos. Cung suggests visitors come early in the morning or at sunset for the best experience. Additionally, there's a coffee shop at the top of the village's highest hill where visitors can enjoy watching the sunset and the panoramic view of the flower-covered area below.

Planning Your Visit

For those planning to visit Nam Nghiep Village, it's advisable to come during the early stages of the blooming period to witness the most vibrant display of taomeo flowers. With limited tourists, the village offers a peaceful escape into nature's embrace. The journey to Nam Nghiep is part of the adventure, winding through mountainous roads that promise breathtaking views and an intimate encounter with the region's cultural heritage.