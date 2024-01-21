Miss Sports Vietnam Suggests Women's Higher Standards Could Boost Economy

Le Phuong Thao, the runner-up for Miss Sports Vietnam 2022, has stirred the virtual world with a provocative TikTok video, suggesting a novel approach to enhancing Vietnam's economy. Her theory? Vietnamese women raising their relationship expectations could serve as fuel for the nation's economic engine.

Thao's Proposition

In the video, Thao hypothesizes that if women increase their relationship expectations – from a 'five out of 10' to an 'eight out of 10' – it could pressure men, who constitute a dominant part of Vietnam's workforce, to intensify their pursuit of financial success. She argues that this could spur men to extend their work hours, take on additional jobs, and essentially, become a more industrious workforce. This, she believes, would consequently lead to an improved economy.

Public Reaction

Thao's comments ignited a wave of disparate responses online. A segment of the virtual community criticised her for suggesting women are overly practical and for shifting the burden of providing onto men. Others accused her of promoting materialism over personal development. The debate continues to rage as netizens express their views on her controversial proposition.

Controversy's Familiar Territory

It is not the first time that Thao, who apart from her pageant title also wears the hats of a businesswoman and visiting lecturer, has found herself at the center of a controversy. Previously, she made headlines for her support of women becoming 'sugar babies.'