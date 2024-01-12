en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Fashion

Miss Global 2023: Vietnamese Representative Doan Thu Thuy Unveils Nghe-Inspired National Costume

author
By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:15 am EST
Miss Global 2023: Vietnamese Representative Doan Thu Thuy Unveils Nghe-Inspired National Costume

Doan Thu Thuy, Vietnam’s representative for Miss Global 2023, has unveiled her national costume, a stunning piece inspired by the Nghe, a mythical creature deeply embedded in Vietnamese culture. The costume, named ‘Lưỡng Nghê Chầu’, is the brainchild of renowned designer Nguyen Viet Hung. It is a blend of traditional Vietnamese motifs and modern fashion sensibility, striking a balance between historical reverence and contemporary appeal.

A Costume Steeped in Cultural Symbolism

The ensemble showcases a 3D image of the Nghe on the shoulder, a testament to the creature’s cultural significance. A scepter crowned with the Nghe’s head and a headdress influenced by the phoenix and the sun further accentuate the costume’s symbolic depth. The outfit’s intricate detailing and use of traditional elements like the phượng chầu Mặt Trời and hoa sen, combined with Thuy’s powerful presence, make for a compelling sight.

A Champion in Her Own Right

Thuy, crowned 2022 Miss Fitness Vietnam, is a model and fitness coach who stands at 1.73 meters. With her impressive physique and charismatic personality, she embodies both beauty and strength, reflecting the dual nature of the Nghe, a creature known for its power and benevolence. Thuy’s choice of the Nghe-inspired costume is a fitting tribute to her heritage and her personal journey.

Miss Global 2023: A Global Stage

The Miss Global pageant, now in its 10th year, will feature 80 contestants from around the world. The semifinals are set to take place on January 13 in Ho Chi Minh City, while the grand final is scheduled for January 18 in Cambodia. Vietnamese representatives have had varied success in the past, with Nguyen Thi My Duyen finishing in the Top 11 in 2019, and Doan Thi Hong Trang not securing any prize last year. As Thuy steps onto the international stage, she carries with her the hopes of a nation and the spirit of the Nghe.

0
Fashion Vietnam
author

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Fashion

See more
36 mins ago
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
Behind the grandeur of Gucci’s fashion empire, now stands a private figure, Sabato De Sarno. The newly appointed creative director has breathed a revitalizing spirit into the luxury brand. His Rome apartment, a personal sanctuary detached from work, mirrors his passion for design and is decorated with contemporary art pieces. A Fresh Color Palette and
Sabato De Sarno: The Private Maestro Behind Gucci's Revitalization
NEO Miami Design District: A Launchpad for Emerging Fashion Brands
1 hour ago
NEO Miami Design District: A Launchpad for Emerging Fashion Brands
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
1 hour ago
Khloe Kardashian's Changing Appearance: A Mirror to Societal Beauty Standards
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
1 hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor's Food-Themed Handbags Stir Fashion Scene
Burberry Downgrades Fiscal 2024 Expectations Amid Other Global Developments
1 hour ago
Burberry Downgrades Fiscal 2024 Expectations Amid Other Global Developments
Leica's Timepiece Endeavor: Introducing the ZM11 Watch
1 hour ago
Leica's Timepiece Endeavor: Introducing the ZM11 Watch
Latest Headlines
World News
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
31 seconds
Union Minister Anurag Thakur Foresees India's Economic Ascent, PM Modi Visits Nashik
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
1 min
Kansas State's Jerome Tang Reflects on Bench Strength and Prepares for Texas Tech Challenge
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
3 mins
British MP Stirs Controversy with Houthi Group Invite Amid Anti-Semitism Allegations
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
4 mins
More than Just Monikers: The Cultural Significance of African Football Team Nicknames
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
4 mins
Valentino Rossi Targets Podium in 2024 Bathurst 12 Hours
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
6 mins
Kansas City to Usher in New Era of Youth Engagement with KC Futures Commission
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
7 mins
Galway's Disability Tech Projects Secure €140,000 Government Funding
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
10 mins
Charleston Race Week Finds Permanent Home Aboard Aircraft Carrier Yorktown
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
10 mins
Skarper and Red Bull Advanced Technologies Innovate in Cycling with a Transformative Device
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
20 mins
2024 Food Forecast: Navigating the Ups and Downs in the Global Food Market
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
1 hour
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
1 hour
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
1 hour
Belle Meade PD Leverages Tech to Transform Crime-Fighting
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
2 hours
California's Bold Green Mandate: All New Trucks to be Zero-Emission by 2036
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
18 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
19 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app