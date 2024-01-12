Miss Global 2023: Vietnamese Representative Doan Thu Thuy Unveils Nghe-Inspired National Costume

Doan Thu Thuy, Vietnam’s representative for Miss Global 2023, has unveiled her national costume, a stunning piece inspired by the Nghe, a mythical creature deeply embedded in Vietnamese culture. The costume, named ‘Lưỡng Nghê Chầu’, is the brainchild of renowned designer Nguyen Viet Hung. It is a blend of traditional Vietnamese motifs and modern fashion sensibility, striking a balance between historical reverence and contemporary appeal.

A Costume Steeped in Cultural Symbolism

The ensemble showcases a 3D image of the Nghe on the shoulder, a testament to the creature’s cultural significance. A scepter crowned with the Nghe’s head and a headdress influenced by the phoenix and the sun further accentuate the costume’s symbolic depth. The outfit’s intricate detailing and use of traditional elements like the phượng chầu Mặt Trời and hoa sen, combined with Thuy’s powerful presence, make for a compelling sight.

A Champion in Her Own Right

Thuy, crowned 2022 Miss Fitness Vietnam, is a model and fitness coach who stands at 1.73 meters. With her impressive physique and charismatic personality, she embodies both beauty and strength, reflecting the dual nature of the Nghe, a creature known for its power and benevolence. Thuy’s choice of the Nghe-inspired costume is a fitting tribute to her heritage and her personal journey.

Miss Global 2023: A Global Stage

The Miss Global pageant, now in its 10th year, will feature 80 contestants from around the world. The semifinals are set to take place on January 13 in Ho Chi Minh City, while the grand final is scheduled for January 18 in Cambodia. Vietnamese representatives have had varied success in the past, with Nguyen Thi My Duyen finishing in the Top 11 in 2019, and Doan Thi Hong Trang not securing any prize last year. As Thuy steps onto the international stage, she carries with her the hopes of a nation and the spirit of the Nghe.