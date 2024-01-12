Millions of Furniture Tip Kits Recalled Over Child Safety Risks

In an urgent move to ensure child safety, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has issued a nationwide recall of millions of furniture tip kits. Manufactured by New Age Industries of Vietnam, these kits have been found to possess a significant defect in their plastic zip tie component. The zip tie, critical to the kit’s function, can become brittle or weak, potentially causing anchored furniture to detach and pose a potentially fatal fall risk to children. Sold across the United States since November 2019, these kits form an integral part of furniture safety measures, designed to securely anchor furniture to walls to prevent accidental tip-overs.

Tip Kit Defect and Its Potential Dangers

Each kit comprises a plastic zip-tie, two brackets, and two screws. The defect lies in the plastic zip tie, which, due to brittleness or weakness, can break and cause furniture to detach. Though no injuries have been reported since the recall notice, there have been instances of the product breaking, raising significant concerns about the potential dangers that could arise if the issue is not addressed promptly.

Consumer Action and Replacement

Consumers who have purchased dressers or chests equipped with these faulty kits should check the manufacturing label or sticker for a date of November 2019 or later. If affected by the recall, they can contact Alliance4Safety for a free replacement tip kit. However, it’s important to note that the delivery of these replacement kits may take 4-6 weeks. Until then, consumers are urged to keep children away from affected furniture to prevent any possible accidents.

Furniture Tip-overs: A Persistent Threat

Furniture tip-overs have long been a serious safety concern, with numerous deaths and injuries reported over the years. Children are the most affected group, with fatalities often resulting from heavy furniture falling on them. Though the recent Sturdy Act aims to improve safety standards for furniture, challenges remain as non-compliant furniture can still be sold. This recent recall by the CPSC underscores the importance of furniture anchoring, a safety measure that is often underutilized but is crucial in preventing tip-over incidents.