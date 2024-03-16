Mekong Delta Faces $3B in Annual Losses Due to Salt Intrusion, Impacting Aquaculture and Agriculture

Recent findings from the Water Resources Science Institute under the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment have shed light on the severe economic repercussions of salt intrusion in the Mekong Delta. According to research presented at a water resource management conference, the region incurs approximately $3 billion in losses annually, affecting crops and aquaculture significantly from 2020 to 2023.

Extent of Damage Across Provinces

Utilizing advanced mathematical models and satellite imagery, the study provides an in-depth analysis of the damages across the 13 provinces of the Mekong Delta. Ca Mau emerges as the most affected, with losses amounting to VND16.6 trillion, followed by Ben Tre with VND11.8 trillion. Interestingly, An Giang reports no damage due to its dense river network and lack of coastline exposure. The breakdown of the impact shows that aquaculture suffers the most, with 30% of the total damage, followed closely by the fruit sector (29%), flowers (27%), and rice cultivation (14%).

Projected Increase in Losses

The projections for future losses paint a grim picture, with anticipated costs escalating to VND72.3 trillion, VND73.5 trillion, and VND76.4 trillion for the years 2030, 2040, and 2050, respectively. Tran Anh Phuong from the institute highlights the correlation of these increasing damages with rising sea levels, intensified socio-economic activities, and upstream water resource utilization. The insights from this study are crucial for devising targeted adaptation and mitigation measures in the hardest-hit areas.

Government Response and Mitigation Efforts

In response to the unprecedented levels of salt intrusion, which have seen saline water advancing 5-15 km deeper than usual, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported two more expected waves of intrusion. However, these are projected to be less severe than past incidences. Reflecting on the 2016 crisis, the government allocated VND530 billion to aid eight provinces. This ongoing challenge underscores the urgency for effective strategies and interventions to protect the livelihoods of millions dependent on the Mekong Delta's resources.

As the Mekong Delta navigates through the perils of salt intrusion, the combined efforts of local communities, government bodies, and research institutions are vital. The insights garnered from recent studies offer a beacon of hope, guiding targeted actions to mitigate the adverse effects of this environmental challenge, ensuring the region's economic stability and the well-being of its inhabitants.