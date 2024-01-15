en English
Automotive

Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models

By: Ayesha Mumtaz
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:44 am EST
Lynk & Co Expands its Footprint to Southern Vietnam with Debut of Three SUV Models

Chinese-Swedish automotive brand, Lynk & Co, a joint venture between Geely Auto Group and Volvo Car Group, has extended its footprint to southern Vietnam with the launch of three distinct SUV models: the Lynk & Co 01, Lynk & Co 05, and Lynk & Co 09. Following the triumphant debut of Lynk & Co 09 in Hanoi, the launch event took place at the lavish rooftop of the Lynk & Co Tan Cang Showroom, featuring a bespoke runway for the grand reveal of Lynk & Co 01 and Lynk & Co 05.

Setting New Standards in the C-SUV Segment

The Lynk & Co 01, a high-powered C-size SUV equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine, is designed for maximum efficiency and minimal environmental footprint. It brings advanced connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enhancing driving experience with an entertainment system powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon chips. The brand is setting new benchmarks in the C-SUV segment with this model.

Unveiling the Crossover Coupe Design

Adding to the lineup, the Lynk & Co 05 is a crossover coupe SUV designed to meet the high expectations of technology and performance enthusiasts. It features an all-wheel drive and four driving modes, offering a blend of style and substance, thereby enhancing Lynk & Co’s product portfolio.

Lynk & Co Centre: A Community Space in Ho Chi Minh City

Furthermore, the event marked the grand opening of the Lynk & Co Centre, a community space located on Nguyen Huu Canh street in Ho Chi Minh City. This boutique-style showroom, equipped with entertainment options, aims to foster customer interactions and host community events. Liu Xiangyang, CEO of Lynk & Co, highlighted the brand’s commitment to cater to the young Vietnamese generation with individualistic, technologically advanced, and sporty products.

Tran Thi Hong Bich, chairwoman of GreenLynk Automotives, expressed her pride in introducing Lynk & Co’s models to Vietnam. She further underscored the innovative Lynk & Co Center business model, designed to bring the brand’s values of uniqueness, openness, and connectivity closer to the Vietnamese community.

Overall, the launch signifies a significant milestone for Lynk & Co, which recorded a sales volume of 220,250 units in 2023, marking a 22% increase from the previous year. The brand’s cumulative sales in 2023 saw a substantial rise, with the Lynk & Co SUV launch in Vietnam contributing to this success.

Ayesha Mumtaz

With a rich academic foundation in English, Ayesha Mumtaz seamlessly fuses her love for writing and journalism to deliver impactful narratives through the lens of global media. Prior to gracing our newsroom, she sharpened her editorial prowess at Travel Heights Magazine. Ayesha's journalistic canvas spans across international headlines, breaking news, immersive editorials, intricate feature pieces, and riveting media interactions. Driven by a commitment to excellence, she consistently captivates her audience with poignant stories. Ayesha Mumtaz is not just a correspondent; she's a force of change, making her an integral cornerstone of our global news team.

